MLB odds, picks, lines, predictions, schedule, best bets for April 29: This three-way parlay pays over 6-1

There are nine games on the MLB schedule for Monday, all of which are the start of new series. Two of the season's top young pitching standouts face off in Atlanta when Mike Soroka and the Braves (-167) host Nick Margevicius and the Padres, plus Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros head north to face Jake Orodizzi and the Minnesota Twins. Meanwhile at Fenway Park, Mookie Betts and the Boston Red Sox look to turn their fortunes around when they host Khris Davis and the Oakland Athletics. Fans everywhere will be playing off MLB odds for these games, but before locking in any MLB picks of your own, you need to see what SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh is saying about the action.

We can tell you Oh is going with the Dodgers (-152) on the road against the rival Giants at 8:45 p.m. ET. He's won three consecutive picks involving San Francisco and is on a 23-15 run on Los Angeles games over the last two years.

He knows Los Angeles (19-11) comes into Monday's game off a three-game home sweep of the Pirates. San Francisco (11-17) had the opposite weekend, getting swept at home by the Yankees. The Giants start a pitcher with better overall numbers in Jeff Samardzija (2-1, 3.00 ERA) compared to Kenta Maeda (3-2, 5.20). But the Dodgers' offense, which ranks No. 2 in MLB in runs scored, negates any starter advantage for a Giants team that's averaging just 3.2 runs per game.

"Samardzija got the win his last time out for the Giants, but he's been pretty mediocre in eight appearances with a 4.06 ERA against the rival Dodgers," Oh told SportsLine. "Maeda has been inconsistent, but the Dodgers average nearly five runs in my simulations and win in 66 percent of them. Back the home team."

Monday's MLB schedule (all times Eastern)



Cardinals at Nationals (-135), 7:05 p.m.

Reds at Mets (-160), 7:10 p.m.

Athletics at Red Sox (-140), 7:10 p.m.

Padres at Braves (-167), 7:20 p.m.

Rockies at Brewers (-110), 7:40 p.m.

Astros at Twins (+155), 7:40 p.m.

Orioles at White Sox (-141), 8:10 p.m.

Rays at Royals (+125), 8:15 p.m.

Dodgers at Giants (+130), 9:45 p.m.