MLB odds, picks, lines, predictions, schedule, best bets for Aug. 11: This three-way parlay pays nearly 13-1

The New York Mets will try to keep their magic going on Sunday when they go for their ninth straight win and a three-game sweep of the Washington Nationals at Citi Field in Queens. On Saturday, New York rallied for the second straight night against the Nationals bullpen to keep its winning streak alive. On Sunday, Jacob deGrom (7-7, 2.77 ERA) starts for the Mets (-197). He'll face Anibal Sanchez (7-6, 3.67). Elsewhere on the MLB schedule on Sunday, the Houston Astros (-418) also will attempt to win their ninth straight game when they take on the woeful Baltimore Orioles in Baltimore. And the top two teams in the AL Central -- the Minnesota Twins (-145) and Cleveland Indians -- close out a key four-game series in Minneapolis. The Twins won Saturday's game, 4-1, to reclaim the division lead by one game over the Indians. Fans and bettors everywhere are studying the latest MLB odds for those matchups, and others are looking for value. And before locking in any MLB picks of your own for Sunday, be sure to see the MLB best bets from SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh.

The renowned co-founder of Accuscore, Oh uses a data-driven approach to crush sportsbooks. He raked in more than $1,100 to $100 bettors tailing his MLB picks in 2018. He also enters Sunday's slate on a strong 139-102 run on his MLB picks, returning $3,210 over that span.

The key to the success: Oh's projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, identifying critical trends and matchups he expects will make the difference -- and he shares the results exclusively at SportsLine. Parlaying Sunday's three top MLB picks would pay out almost 13-1.

We can tell you that Oh is going with the Kansas City Royals (-124) on the road against the Detroit Tigers. He has hit 36 of his last 53 picks involving the Royals and 31 of his last 42 picks involving the Tigers.

Oh likes that the pitching matchup favors the Royals. Kansas City's Jakob Junis has turned in four quality starts in his last six outings. In addition, in 10 career appearances against the Tigers, he is 6-1 with a 3.19 ERA and a 1.02 WHIP. Meanwhile, Detroit starter Daniel Norris has struggled at Comerica Park this season, going 1-5 with a 4.84 ERA.

Oh also likes that Kansas City's Whit Merrifield has been hot. Over his last six games, Merrifield is hitting .440 with a 1.180 OPS. On Saturday against the Tigers he went 2-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored.

"My model says that the Royals win this game about two-thirds of the time, so you're getting excellent value with Kansas City at this price," Oh told SportsLine. "Royals starter Jakob Junis (7-10, 4.88 ERA) has thrown at least six innings in six straight starts while Detroit's Daniel Norris (3-9, 4.76) is 1-5 with a 4.84 ERA in eight starts at Comerica Park this season. Lay it."

Oh also has found value on a road underdog, saying this team is a strong value to return a win at a lucrative money line price. You absolutely need to see what he's picking over at SportsLine before you make any MLB picks of your own.

So which 2019 MLB picks should you make on Sunday for a chance at a payout of almost 13-1? And which road underdog should you be all over? See Sunday's MLB schedule below, then visit SportsLine to get Sunday's MLB best bets, all from the SportsLine data scientist who has returned over $3,200 profit on MLB money-line picks during his current run.

Sunday's MLB schedule

(all times Eastern)

Astros at Orioles (+328), 1:05 p.m.

Angels at Red Sox (-145), 1:05 p.m.

Yankees at Blue Jays (+156), 1:07 p.m.

Cubs at Reds (-128), 1:10 p.m.

Braves at Marlins (+179), 1:10 p.m.

Nationals at Mets (-197), 1:10 p.m.

Royals at Tigers (+103), 1:10 p.m.

Rangers at Brewers (-176), 2:10 p.m.

Athletics at White Sox (+116), 2:10 p.m.

Indians at Twins (-145), 2:10 p.m.

Pirates at Cardinals (-193), 2:15 p.m.

Rockies at Padres (-120), 3:40 p.m.

Rays at Mariners (+144), 4:10 p.m.

Diamondbacks at Dodgers (-216), 4:10 p.m.

Phillies at Giants (-108), 7:05 p.m.