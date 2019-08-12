MLB odds, picks, lines, predictions, schedule, best bets for Aug. 12: This three-way parlay pays nearly 7-1

Monday's nine-game MLB schedule, packed with postseason implications, begins with the first-place Yankees hosting the Orioles at 1:05 p.m. ET in the opener of a day-night doubleheader. Elsewhere in the American League, the Red Sox (-122) look to keep their flickering playoff hopes alive when they visit the AL Central-leading Indians. Boston (62-58) has lost eight straight to winning teams, a big reason why the Red Sox sit 7.5 games behind Tampa Bay for the second Wild Card spot. Over in the National League, the Washington Nationals look to stay atop a crowded National League Wild-Card race when they host the Cincinnati Reds. The Nats (-108) just completed a 4-2 road trip by snapping the sizzling Mets' eight-game win streak. Cincinnati is just five games out of a playoff spot and is 10-5 over its last 15 contests. Fans everywhere will be playing off MLB odds for these games, but before locking in any MLB picks of your own, you need to see what SportsLine senior analyst Larry Hartstein has to say.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed while working for Pro Football Focus. He has racked up MLB profits every year since SportsLine launched. Entering the 2019 season, Hartstein was 306-238 all-time on his MLB money line picks, returning more than $2,000 to $100 players. And he's on a sick MLB tear again this year, nailing 74 of his last 121 money line picks (61.2 percent) for $2,051 in winnings. Last month he gave out a three-team MLB parlay that paid more than 13-1.



Now, Hartstein has studied Monday's intriguing MLB slate and identified his top three picks. If you parlay these together, you could be looking at a return of almost 7-to-1. He's sharing all these picks only at SportsLine.

We can tell you Hartstein loves the Reds (-106) at Washington in a 7:05 p.m. ET start. And he has a great feel for both teams: Hartstein is 34-18 in his last 52 picks involving Cincinnati, 27-14 in his last 41 involving Washington.

"Grab the value with the Reds as they do battle with Washington's Erick Fedde," Hartstein told SportsLine. "The Nats have lost 10 of his last 13 starts at Nationals Park. He has been terrible at home, with a 6.85 ERA and 1.97 WHIP. The Reds come in having won five of seven despite Sunday's loss to the Cubs. Based on their run differential of +39, the Reds should be a few games over .500 instead of 56-60. Play on Cincinnati."

Hartstein also has an unearthed a key X-factor that has him going big on a dangerous home underdog. This team offers major value on the money line and pushes the parlay to new heights. You absolutely need to see what he's picking before you make any MLB picks of your own.

So which MLB picks should you make Monday for a shot at a payout of almost 7-to-1? And which dangerous home dog is Hartstein backing hard? See Monday's MLB schedule below, then visit SportsLine to get Monday's MLB best bets, all from the SportsLine expert who's returned more than $2,000 to $100 players.

Monday's MLB schedule (all times ET)



Orioles at Yankees (NL), 1:05 p.m.

Orioles at Yankees (NL), 7:05 p.m.

Reds at Nationals (-108), 7:05 p.m.

Rangers at Blue Jays (-126), 7:07 p.m.

Red Sox at Indians (+107), 7:10 p.m.

Astros at White Sox (+245), 8:10 p.m.

Diamondbacks at Rockies (-113), 8:40 p.m.

Pirates at Angels (-147), 10:07 p.m.

Rays at Padres (-128), 10:10 p.m.