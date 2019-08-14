MLB odds, picks, lines, predictions, schedule, best bets for Aug. 14: This three-way parlay pays over 6-1

The Minnesota Twins and Milwaukee Brewers square off on Wednesday in one of many games on the MLB schedule pitting teams with playoff hopes against each other. The Twins rallied for three runs in the eighth to win Tuesday's series opener between the teams, 7-5. On Wednesday, Kyle Gibson (11-5, 4.24 ERA) takes the mound for Minnesota. The Brewers (-112) will counter with Gio Gonzalez (2-1, 3.20). Elsewhere on Wednesday's schedule, the NL Central-leading Chicago Cubs collide with the Philadelphia Phillies (-118) at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. And Stephen Strasburg (14-5, 3.72) goes for his 15th win of the season when the Washington Nationals (-163) take on the Cincinnati Reds at Nationals Park. Fans everywhere will be playing off MLB odds for these games, but before locking in any MLB picks of your own, you need to see what SportsLine senior analyst Zack Cimini has to say.

Known as the Contrarian with Chutzpah, Cimini is a Las Vegas handicapper who's never afraid to buck conventional wisdom. He uses a new-age approach to excel in multiple sports. He entered the 2019 MLB season up $3,067 on a record of 263-218-2 all-time at SportsLine, and he's on a streak with his selections again, nailing 36 of his last 52 MLB money line picks.

Now Cimini has studied Wednesday's packed MLB slate and has identified his top three picks. If you parlay these together, you could be looking at a return of more than 6-1. But he's sharing these picks only at SportsLine.

We can tell you that Cimini is going with the Toronto Blue Jays (-134) at home against the Texas Rangers. He has hit 28 of his last 43 picks involving Toronto and 16 of his last 24 picks involving Texas.

Cimini knows that these are two teams heading in opposite directions. The Rangers have lost six of seven games while the Blue Jays have won four of five. Last weekend they earned a split of a four-game series against the AL East-leading New York Yankees.

Cimini also has considered that Toronto has the pitching edge in this matchup. Over his last four starts, the Blue Jays' Sean Reid-Foley is 2-1 with a 1.86 ERA. In his last start, he limited the powerful Yankees lineup to one run on five hits in 5.0 innings. Meanwhile Rangers starter Kolby Allard is making just his second MLB start of the season after being acquired from the Atlanta Braves on July 30.

"On Wednesday, the Blue Jays will have a chance to sweep the Texas Rangers," Cimini told SportsLine. "The Blue Jays dominated Games 1 and 2 of the series with a 19-4 win Monday followed by a 3-0 win Tuesday. The Tuesday win came with the help of five pitchers. With Wednesday's early start, that may put the bullpen in a tough spot, but Texas is a team that can't get out of its own way at the moment. Expect errors and runners left on to key the Blue Jays to a sweep. Play Toronto."

Cimini has also found value on an underdog, saying this team is a strong value to return a win at a lucrative money line price. You absolutely need to see what he's picking over at SportsLine before you make any MLB picks of your own.

So which MLB picks should you make on Wednesday for a shot at a payout of more than 6-1? And which underdog is Cimini backing hard? See Wednesday's MLB schedule below, then visit SportsLine to get Wednesday's MLB best bets, all from the SportsLine expert who has hit 36 of his last 52 MLB picks.

Wednesday's MLB schedule (all times ET)

Rangers at Blue Jays (-134), 12:37 pm

Orioles at Yankees (-246), 1:05 pm

Red Sox at Indians (-155), 1:10 pm

Astros at White Sox (+250), 2:10 pm

Twins at Brewers (-112), 2:10 pm

Diamondbacks at Rockies (+127), 3:10 pm

Rays at Padres (-110), 3:40 pm

Athletics at Giants (+106), 3:45 pm

Reds at Nationals (-163), 4:05 pm

Cubs at Phillies (-118), 7:05 pm

Mariners at Tigers (+129), 7:10 pm

Dodgers at Marlins (+234), 7:10 pm

Mets at Braves (-142), 7:20 pm

Pirates at Angels (-127), 8:07 pm

Cardinals at Royals (+115), 8:15 pm