MLB odds, picks, lines, predictions, schedule, best bets for Aug. 15: This three-way parlay pays 10-1

The New York Yankees and Cleveland Indians open a key four-game series in the Bronx on Thursday in what could be a preview of an AL playoff series. The Yankees (81-41) are tied with the Los Angeles Dodgers for the best record in baseball. Meanwhile, the Indians (72-49) are a half-game behind the Minnesota Twins in the AL Central. Cleveland will send Adam Plutko (4-3, 4.68 ERA) to the mound. New York (-160) will counter with an opener, Chad Green (2-3, 4.69). Elsewhere on Thursday's small, 10-game MLB schedule, the New York Mets will try to stop a three-game skid when they face the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves (-123) at SunTrust Park. And two teams in the thick of the NL Wild Card hunt -- the Chicago Cubs and Philadelphia Phillies (+132) -- conclude a three-game series at Citizens Bank Park. Fans everywhere will be playing off MLB odds for these games, but before locking in any MLB picks of your own, you need to see what SportsLine senior analyst Larry Hartstein has to say.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed while working for Pro Football Focus. He has racked up profits on his MLB picks every year since SportsLine launched in 2015. Entering the 2019 season, he was 306-238 all-time on his MLB money line picks, returning more than $2,000 to $100 players. And he's on an impressive streak with his selections again, nailing 78 of his last 131 MLB money line picks, returning almost $1,800.

Now Hartstein has studied Thursday's MLB slate and has identified his top three picks. If you parlay these together, you could be looking at a return of 10-1. But he's sharing these picks only at SportsLine.

We can tell you that Hartstein is taking the Oakland A's (+110) at home against the Houston Astros.

Hartstein knows that Houston has lost three games in four days as huge favorites. And after losing 13-9 to the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday, the Astros flew to Oakland for this series against an A's team that already was in the Bay Area, facing the rival San Francisco Giants.

Hartstein also knows Oakland arguably has the pitching edge entering this matchup. A's starter Mike Fiers leads all AL starters in ERA (2.28) since April 26, and he was solid against the Astros in his last two starts against them (four earned runs in 14.1 innings). In addition, since Houston was forced to play a doubleheader on Tuesday, the Astros bullpen may not be at full strength Thursday night.

"Sure, Aaron Sanchez had been great since being acquired by the Astros at the trade deadline," Hartstein told SportsLine. "But he'll need to be great again on Thursday because the Houston bullpen is shorthanded after having played three games in two days. Top set-up men Ryan Pressly and Will Harris have pitched the last two days, and Astros manager A.J. Hinch rarely uses them three days in a row. Meanwhile, A's starter Mike Fiers has allowed just four earned runs in 14.1 innings in his last two starts against his former team. Roll the dice with underdog Oakland at a nice price."

Hartstein also has found value on a road underdog, saying this team is a strong value to return a win at a lucrative money line price. You absolutely need to see what he's picking over at SportsLine before you make any MLB picks of your own.

So which MLB picks should you make on Thursday for a shot at payout of 10-1? And which road underdog is Hartstein backing hard? See Thursday's MLB schedule below, then visit SportsLine to get Thursday's MLB best bets, all from the SportsLine expert who has hit 78 of his last 131 MLB picks.

Thursday's MLB schedule (all times Eastern)

Mariners at Tigers (+142), 1:10 pm

Dodgers at Marlins (+224), 3:05 pm

Indians at Yankees (-160), 7:05 pm

Cubs at Phillies (+132), 7:05 pm

Cardinals at Reds (-158), 7:10 pm

Mets at Braves (-123), 7:20 pm

Twins at Rangers (+132), 8:05 pm

Giants at Diamondbacks (-136), 9:40 pm

White Sox at Angels (-168), 10:07 pm

Astros at Athletics (+110), 10:07 pm