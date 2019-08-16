MLB odds, picks, lines, predictions, schedule, best bets for Aug. 16: This three-way parlay pays nearly 6-1

All 30 Major League Baseball teams are in action Friday, giving observers and handicappers many options to choose from. The 15-game slate features a handful of matchups that have impact on the postseason races. The Milwaukee Brewers visit the Washington Nationals (-150) at 7:05 p.m. ET to kick off a three-game weekend series that has major implications for the wild-card race. The Nationals have won four straight and are coming off a home sweep of the Cincinnati Reds. At 7: 20 p.m. ET, the Los Angeles Dodgers visit the Atlanta Braves (-110) to launch an important three-game series between National League division leaders. In later starts, the Houston Astros and Oakland Athletics (+170) continue their important American League West series with a pitching duel between Justin Verlander and Tanner Roark. Before you lock in any MLB selections of your own for Friday, make sure you hear what SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh has to say.

Oh uses a data-driven approach. He raked in more than $1,100 to $100 bettors tailing his MLB picks in 2018 and he's already crushing that profit margin with a massively successful 2019 campaign. Oh has hit nearly 60 percent of his money-line picks (144-104) to return his followers a profit of nearly $3,700 already this season.

The key to the success: Oh's projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, identifying critical trends and matchups he expects will make the difference.

We can tell you he is backing the Nationals (-150) behind reliable starter Patrick Corbin to keep their momentum going and make it five consecutive wins by taking their opener against the Brewers. Oh saw Washington's second-half surge coming as he has hit his last three money-line picks involving the Nationals and is up $900 on the season with his selections on both teams.

A big part of the Nationals' recent success has been the improved performance of their vaunted starting pitching staff, and Corbin (9-5, 3.41 ERA) has done his share of solid work.

The left-hander has four wins and six no-decisions among his past 10 starts as he hasn't registered a loss since June 11 in Chicago. He has allowed two or fewer earned runs in eight of those outings, and has posted a 6-1 home mark with a 1.78 ERA in 11 starts this season.

The Nationals also have seen their once-dormant bats come alive, with 34 combined runs scored during their four-game winning streak. Half of those were plated in a 17-7 win Wednesday to close out the sweep of the Reds. They belted out three homers among their 17 hits, and six players had multiple hits. Kurt Suzuki homered and had four RBI.

Milwaukee counters Friday with Adrian Houser (5-5, 4.00 ERA), who is 3-3 with a 4.76 ERA on the road. He picked up a loss in his previous road start by allowing four earned runs and two homers against the Chicago Cubs.

Oh also has an unearthed a key x-factor that has him going big on an undervalued underdog.

So which MLB picks should you make on Friday for a shot at a payout of nearly 6-1? And which road underdog is Oh backing hard?

Friday's MLB schedule (all times Eastern)

Indians at Yankees (-145), 7:05 p.m.

Brewers at Nationals (-150), 7:05 p.m.

Cubs at Pirates (+130), 7:05 p.m.

Padres at Phillies (+100), 7:05 p.m.

Mariners at Blue Jays (-145), 7:10 p.m.

Orioles at Red Sox (-245), 7:10 p.m.

Tigers at Rays (-290), 7:10 p.m.

Cardinals at Reds (-150), 7:10 p.m.

Dodgers at Braves (-110), 7:20 p.m.

Twins at Rangers (-105), 8:05 p.m.

Mets at Royals (+165), 8:15 p.m.

Marlins at Rockies (-185), 8:40 p.m.

Giants at Diamondbacks (-125), 9:40 p.m.

White Sox at Angels (-120), 10:10 p.m.

Astros at Athletics (+170), 10:10 p.m.