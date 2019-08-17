MLB odds, picks, lines, predictions, schedule, best bets for Aug. 17: This three-way parlay pays nearly 7-1

The New York Yankees and Cleveland Indians resume their four-game series in the Bronx on Saturday, just one of several marquee matchups on Saturday's MLB schedule. In what could be a playoff preview, the Indians destroyed the Yankees, 19-5, in the series opener on Thursday before New York rebounded with a 3-2 win on Friday. James Paxton (8-6, 4.40 ERA) takes the mound for the Yankees (-152). Cleveland will counter with Zach Plesac (6-3, 3.27). Elsewhere on Saturday's MLB schedule, the Los Angeles Dodgers (-152) and Atlanta Braves -- two division leaders in the NL -- meet in Atlanta in what also could be another playoff preview. And the Washington Nationals (-152) go for their sixth straight win when they host the Milwaukee Brewers at Nationals Park. Fans everywhere will be playing off MLB odds for these games, but before locking in any MLB picks of your own, you need to see what SportsLine senior analyst Zack Cimini has to say.

Known as the Contrarian with Chutzpah, Cimini is a Las Vegas handicapper who's never afraid to buck conventional wisdom. He uses a new-age approach to excel in multiple sports. He entered the 2019 MLB season up $3,067 on a record of 263-218-2 all-time at SportsLine, and he's on a streak with his selections again, nailing 38 of his last 55 MLB money line picks.



Now Cimini has studied Saturday's packed MLB slate and has identified his top three picks. If you parlay these together, you could be looking at a return of almost 7-1. But he's sharing these picks only at SportsLine.



We can tell you that Cimini is going with the New York Yankees (-152) at home against the Cleveland Indians. He has nailed 18 of his last 30 picks involving the Yankees and 14 of his last 24 picks involving the Indians.



Cimini likes that New York has the pitching edge. Paxton has won three straight starts. In his last start, he allowed three runs on five hits in 6.0 innings against the Orioles. Paxton is 3-0 with a 2.89 ERA and a 0.96 WHIP in August.



Cimini also likes that the Yankees are hot. They're 15-3 in their last 18 games and 10-1 at home. Since July 31, they lead the majors in OPS (.940) and slugging (.579) and rank second in batting average (.292) and on-base percentage (.361).



"The Indians will attempt to regain the explosive bats they had in the first game of the series when they scored 19 runs," Cimini told SportsLine. "Yankees starter James Paxton has struggled in giving up home runs, with eight allowed over his last four starts. Still, the New York won Paxton's last three starts. Grab the Yankees here."



Cimini has also found value on an underdog, saying this team is a strong value to return a win at a lucrative money line price. You absolutely need to see what he's picking over at SportsLine before you make any MLB picks of your own.



So which MLB picks should you make on Saturday for a payout of almost 7-1? And which underdog is Cimini backing hard? See Saturday's MLB schedule below, then visit SportsLine to get Saturday's MLB best bets, all from the SportsLine expert who has hit 38 of his last 55 MLB picks.



Saturday's MLB schedule (all times Eastern)



Indians at Yankees (-152), 1:05 p.m.

Cubs at Pirates (+130), 1:35 p.m.

Mariners at Blue Jays (-144), 3:07 p.m.

Astros at Athletics (+115), 4:05 p.m.

Tigers at Rays (-302), 6:10 p.m.

Cardinals at Reds (-100), 6:40 p.m.

Brewers at Nationals (-152), 7:05 p.m.

Padres at Phillies (-108), 7:05 p.m.

Orioles at Red Sox (-327), 7:10 p.m.

Mets at Royals (+181), 7:15 p.m.

Dodgers at Braves (+139), 7:20 p.m.

Twins at Rangers (+146), 8:05 p.m.

Giants at Diamondbacks (-125), 8:10 p.m.

Marlins at Rockies (-256), 8:10 p.m.

White Sox at Angels (-157), 9:07 p.m.