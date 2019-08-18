MLB odds, picks, lines, predictions, schedule, best bets for Aug. 18: This three-way parlay pays nearly 13-1

The Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates take part on Sunday night in the Little League Classic -- the annual summer showcase featuring two major league teams playing in a minor league stadium in the Little League capital of Williamsport, Pa. The game, which will be played at BB&T Ballpark, will close out a three-game series between the NL Central rivals. The teams split the first two games. On Sunday, Jose Quintana (10-7, 4.11 ERA) will start for Chicago (-152). Pittsburgh will counter with Mitch Keller (1-1, 7.94). Elsewhere on Sunday, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves play the rubber match of their three-game series in Atlanta. And the New York Yankees (+112) and Cleveland Indians close out their four-game series in the Bronx. Fans and bettors everywhere are studying the latest MLB odds for those matchups, and others are looking for value. And before locking in any MLB picks of your own for Sunday, be sure to see the MLB best bets from SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh.

The renowned co-founder of Accuscore, Oh uses a data-driven approach to crush sportsbooks. He raked in more than $1,100 to $100 bettors tailing his MLB picks in 2018. He's also on a strong 146-106 run on his MLB picks this season, returning $3,657.

The key to the success: Oh's projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, identifying critical trends and matchups he expects will make the difference -- and he shares the results exclusively at SportsLine. Parlaying Sunday's top three MLB picks would pay out almost 13-1.

We can tell you that Oh is going with the New York Yankees (+112) at home against the Cleveland Indians. He has hit 33 of his last 52 picks involving the Indians and 30 of his last 53 selections involving the Yankees.

Oh likes that New York has had success against Indians starter Mike Clevinger. In five previous appearances against the Yankees (including the playoffs), Clevinger has given up 11 earned runs on 12 hits in 15.2 innings for an ERA of 6.32. In his last start against the Yankees, in July 2018, he allowed four earned runs on seven hits in 6.0 innings.

Oh also knows that Yankees starter CC Sabathia has been excellent at home this season. In eight starts in the Bronx, the veteran lefty is 4-1 with a 2.60 ERA. In addition, the Indians are below average against left-handers this season. They have an OPS of .737 against southpaws, which ranks just 22nd in the majors.

"The Yankees are rarely underdogs, much less underdogs at home," Oh told SportsLine. "On Sunday, the Indians will have the pitching edge on paper, with Mike Clevinger facing CC Sabathia. But the Bombers are 16-3 in their last 19 games, and little is fazing them right now. My model says the Yankees win this game almost 60 percent of the time, so you're getting excellent value with New York at this price. You have to take plus-money on the Bombers when it's offered."

Sunday's MLB schedule (all times Eastern)

Padres at Phillies (-105), 1:05 p.m.

Orioles at Red Sox (-320), 1:05 p.m.

Indians at Yankees (+112), 1:05 p.m.

Mariners at Blue Jays (-157), 1:07 p.m.

Cardinals at Reds (+136), 1:10 p.m.

Tigers at Rays (-175), 1:10 p.m.

Dodgers at Braves (NL), 1:20 p.m.

Brewers at Nationals (-106), 1:35 p.m.

Mets at Royals (+158), 2:15 p.m.

Twins at Rangers (-130), 3:05 p.m.

Marlins at Rockies (-161), 3:10 p.m.

Astros at Athletics (+152), 4:07 p.m.

White Sox at Angels (-178), 4:07 p.m.

Giants at Diamondbacks (+108), 4:10 p.m.

Cubs at Pirates (+137), 7:10 p.m.