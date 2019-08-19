MLB odds, picks, lines, predictions, schedule, best bets for Aug. 19: This three-way parlay pays 5-1

Nine games are on the evening MLB schedule for Monday, several of which feature key divisional and wild card implications. That includes a key showdown at Busch Stadium, as Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals (-131), who are in a virtual tie with the Chicago Cubs atop the NL Central, host Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers, who are only two games back. In Arlington, Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels (-110), who need to make a run to get back in the AL Wild Card chase, take on the equally desperate Rangers. The same goes for a matchup with NL Wild Card outsiders, as Joey Votto and the Cincinnati Reds (-159) host Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres. Fans everywhere will be playing off MLB odds for these games, but before locking in any MLB picks of your own, you'll want to see the MLB best bets of the evening from SportsLine handicapper Adam Thompson.

Thompson raked in the winnings as SportsLine's top MLB handicapper last season, hitting on 61 percent of his money line picks for a massive profit of $4,062 to $100 players. He finished last year on a 22-4 run, a streak that included hitting every World Series game. This month he's continued the winning ways, hitting on 63 percent of his picks.

Thompson, who covered major sports for 20 years as a writer and columnist before joining SportsLine as a senior writer and handicapper, cites deeply-researched stats and trends you haven't considered to build his MLB success. Anyone who has followed his MLB picks is way, way up.

Now he's revealing his top three plays for Monday. Parlay them together and you could be looking at a payout of 5-1.

We can tell you Thompson is going with the Reds at home against the Padres at 7:05 p.m. ET. Thompson has hit on seven of his last nine picks involving San Diego, including when he took the Padres in a win over the Rockies last Saturday.

Thompson knows both of these teams have been scoring runs at a higher clip the last few weeks. In the month of August, the Padres (58-65) are hitting .269 and averaging 5.4 runs per game, while the Reds (58-65) are scoring 5.0 per outing while hitting .279 with a robust .827 OPS.

But he points to the starting pitchers here. Trevor Bauer (10-9, 4.12 ERA) and Eric Lauer (6-8, 4.55) are each coming off disappointing efforts, but Bauer was a force in his lone start at Great American Ballpark since being acquired by Cincinnati, while Lauer has struggled away from the friendly confines of Petco Park.

"Bauer has thrown at home once since joining the Reds, where he allowed one run with 11 K's in a win over the Cubs, while Lauer has a 6.20 road ERA in 11 road starts, double his home split in as many games," Thompson told SportsLine. "Back the hot Reds offense to get to Lauer at home."

Confidently back the Reds on Monday, and you could be on your way to a massive payday.

He's also unearthed a key x-factor you're not even thinking about that has him all-in on a solid underdog Monday, offering major value on the money line and pushing the parlay to new heights. You can only see who it is at SportsLine.

Which 2019 MLB picks should you make on Monday for a shot at a 5-1 payout? And what x-factor makes one underdog a must-back? See Monday's MLB schedule below, then visit SportsLine to get Monday's MLB best bets, all from the SportsLine handicapper who returned a $4,000 profit on MLB picks last season.

Monday's MLB schedule

(all times Eastern)

Nationals at Pirates (+117), 7:05 p.m.

Royals at Orioles (-134), 7:05 p.m.

Padres at Reds (-159), 7:10 p.m.

Mariners at Rays (-178), 7:10 p.m.

Brewers at Cardinals (-131), 7:45 p.m.

Angels at Rangers (+108), 8:05 p.m.

Tigers at Astros (-395), 8:10 p.m.

White Sox at Twins (-201), 8:10 p.m.

Rockies at Diamondbacks (NL), 9:40 p.m.