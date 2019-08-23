MLB odds, picks, lines, predictions, schedule, best bets for Aug. 23: This three-way parlay pays 5-1

Baseball fans may get a preview of the 2019 World Series on Friday when baseball bluebloods -- the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers -- begin a three-game series at Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers (85-44) own the best record in baseball. The Yankees (83-46) have the best record in the AL. Leading NL Cy Young contender Hyun-Jin Ryu (12-3, 1.64 ERA) takes the mound for Los Angeles (-149). New York, which has lost four straight games, will counter with James Paxton (9-6, 4.53). Elsewhere on Friday's MLB schedule, the New York Mets (-176) will try to extend their winning streak to six when they face the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves in the first game of a key three-game series at Citi Field. And the Chicago Cubs (-126) and Washington Nationals continue their playoff push in an afternoon game at Wrigley Field. Fans everywhere will be playing off MLB odds for the Friday MLB schedule, but before locking in any MLB picks of your own, you'll want to see the best MLB bets of the evening from SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure.

McClure is a data analyst for SportsLine and professional daily Fantasy player recognized in the book Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune.

Using his acclaimed wOBA model, which stands for weighted on-base average, McClure is up more than $2,000 on MLB picks for SportsLine over the past three seasons. He's on a solid run in August, too, hitting on 20 of his last 29 picks (69 percent), bringing in almost $1,000 to $100 players in a short amount of time.

Now McClure has dug into every Friday matchup and locked in three strong picks. Parlay them together and you could be looking at a payout of 5-1.

We can tell you that McClure's model is high on the Los Angeles Dodgers (-149) at home against the New York Yankees.

McClure knows that the Dodgers own the starting pitching edge with Ryu facing Paxton. Ryu leads the majors in ERA (1.64) and ranks second behind only Justin Verlander in WHIP (0.94). Meanwhile, Paxton has been hit hard over the last month, with a 6.10 ERA and 1.42 WHIP over his last six starts.

McClure also knows that the Yankees are in a mini-slump. In their four-game losing streak, the Bombers are averaging just 3.3 runs per game. Their OPS of .768 over the last four games is well below their season average of .831.

"The long west coast road trip continues for the Yankees," McClure told SportsLine. "While the park and league shift will help James Paxton, the Dodgers are still a tough draw, and the loss of the DH will hurt a watered-down Yankees lineup. Lay it with the Dodgers at home behind Hyun-Jin Ryu."

Confidently lock in the Dodgers to win Friday, and you could be on your way to a nice parlay payout.

McClure's model has also unearthed a key x-factor that has him all-in on a road team Friday, offering major value on the money line and pushing the parlay to new heights. You can see who it is only at SportsLine.

So which MLB picks should you make for a shot at a 5-1 payout? And which home team goes down hard? See Friday's MLB schedule below, then visit SportsLine to get Friday's MLB best bets, all from the SportsLine data scientist who has returned a huge profit on MLB picks the last three seasons.

Nationals at Cubs (-126), 2:20 pm

Reds at Pirates (-114), 7:05 pm

Rays at Orioles (+183), 7:05 pm

Royals at Indians (-180), 7:10 pm

Braves at Mets (-176), 7:10 pm

Phillies at Marlins (+159), 7:10 pm

Rangers at White Sox (+128), 8:10 pm

Tigers at Twins (-207), 8:10 pm

Angels at Astros (-291), 8:10 pm

Diamondbacks at Brewers (-148), 8:10 pm

Rockies at Cardinals (-222), 8:15 pm

Blue Jays at Mariners (-103), 10:10 pm

Yankees at Dodgers (-147), 10:10 pm

Red Sox at Padres (+101), 10:10 pm