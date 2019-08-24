MLB odds, picks, lines, predictions, schedule, best bets for Aug. 24: This three-way parlay pays almost 5-1

The New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers play the second game of their marquee three-game series on Saturday in what could be a preview of the 2019 World Series. The Yankees hammered Dodgers ace Hyun-Jin Ryu on Friday night in a 10-2 win. With the win, New York (84-46) pulled within one game of Los Angeles (85-45) for the best record in baseball. On Saturday, veteran lefty CC Sabathia (5-7, 5.01 ERA) takes the mound for the Yankees. The Dodgers (-145) will counter with Tony Gonsolin (1-1, 3.00). Elsewhere on Saturday, the Atlanta Braves go for their seventh straight win when they take on the New York Mets (-114) in a key NL East series. And the Washington Nationals will try to continue their offensive tear when they take on Jose Quintana and the Chicago Cubs (-150) at Wrigley Field. Fans everywhere will be playing off MLB odds for these games, but before locking in any MLB picks of your own, you need to see the MLB best bets from SportsLine senior analyst Zack Cimini.

Known as the Contrarian with Chutzpah, Cimini is a Las Vegas handicapper who's never afraid to buck conventional wisdom. He uses a new-age approach to excel in multiple sports. He entered the 2019 MLB season up $3,067 on a record of 263-218-2 all-time at SportsLine, and he's on a streak with his selections again, nailing 44 of his last 66 MLB money line picks.

Now Cimini has studied Saturday's packed MLB slate and has identified his top three picks. If you parlay these together, you could be looking at a return of almost 5-1. But he's sharing these picks only at SportsLine.

We can tell you that Cimini is going with the Chicago Cubs (-150) at home against the Washington Nationals.

Cimini knows that the Cubs play much better at home than on the road. Chicago's ERA at home (3.49) is more than a run better than it is on the road (4.75). The Cubs' home OPS (.801) also is better than its road OPS (.759).

Cimini also knows that Chicago starter Jose Quintana has been terrific in August, with a 1.38 ERA and .555 OPS allowed.

"On Friday, the Cubs saw their five-game win streak come to a halt as the Nationals won the series opener, 9-3," Cimini told SportsLine. "On Saturday, the Nationals' Joe Ross will look to build upon a great August, in which he has allowed just one run in 21.1 innings. But this is a Cubs team that plays well at home and can lean on pitcher Jose Quintana, who has been almost as good as Ross in August, with a 1.38 ERA. Grab Chicago."

Cimini has also found value on a road underdog, saying this team is a strong value to return a win at a lucrative money line price. You absolutely need to see what he's picking over at SportsLine before you make any MLB picks of your own.

So which MLB picks should you make on Saturday for a shot at a payout of almost 5-1? And which underdog is Cimini backing hard? See Saturday's MLB schedule below, then visit SportsLine to get Saturday's MLB best bets, all from the SportsLine expert who has hit 44 of his last 66 MLB picks.

Saturday's MLB schedule (all times Eastern)

Nationals at Cubs (-150), 2:20 p.m.

Yankees at Dodgers (-145), 4:05 p.m.

Phillies at Marlins (+110), 6:10 p.m.

Rays at Orioles (+164), 7:05 p.m.

Reds at Pirates (-103), 7:05 p.m.

Angels at Astros (-233), 7:10 p.m.

Diamondbacks at Brewers (-122), 7:10 p.m.

Braves at Mets (-113), 7:10 p.m.

Tigers at Twins (-340), 7:10 p.m.

Royals at Indians (-364), 7:10 p.m.

Rangers at White Sox (-134), 7:10 p.m.

Rockies at Cardinals (-186), 7:15 p.m.

Red Sox at Padres (+101), 8:40 p.m.

Giants at A's (-141), 9:07 p.m.

Blue Jays at Mariners (-118), 9:10 p.m.