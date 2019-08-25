MLB odds, picks, lines, predictions, schedule, best bets for Aug. 25: This three-way parlay pays over 6-1

In what could be a preview of the 2019 World Series, the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers play the rubber game of their three-game series in a Sunday primetime game at Dodger Stadium. The Yankees hammered the Dodgers, 10-2, in the first game of the series on Friday night before Los Angeles rebounded with a 2-1 win on Saturday. With the win, the Dodgers (86-45) maintained the best record in baseball, while New York (84-47) dropped into a tie with the Houston Astros for the best record in the AL. On Sunday, lefty Clayton Kershaw (13-2, 2.71 ERA) takes the mound for Los Angeles (-175), and the Yankees will counter with Domingo German (16-3, 4.15). Elsewhere on Sunday, the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves go for their eighth straight win when they take on the New York Mets (-113) at Citi Field, and the Washington Nationals (-121) will try to keep their bats hot when they face the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Fans and bettors everywhere are studying the latest MLB odds for those matchups, and others are looking for value. And before locking in any MLB picks of your own for Sunday, be sure to see the best bets from SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh.

The renowned co-founder of Accuscore, Oh uses a data-driven approach to crush sportsbooks. He raked in more than $1,100 to $100 bettors tailing his MLB picks in 2018. He's also on a strong 151-114 run on his MLB picks, returning $3,329.

The key to the success: Oh's projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, identifying critical trends and matchups he knows will make the difference. He shares the results exclusively at SportsLine. Parlaying Sunday's top three MLB picks would pay out more than 6-1.

We can tell you that Oh is going with the Oakland A's (-151) at home against the San Francisco Giants.

Oh knows that Oakland has been one of the top teams in baseball for an extended period. Since May 6, the A's are 59-33, the fifth best record in the majors over that time and behind only the Astros, Yankees, Dodgers and Braves. One-half game behind the Rays for the second AL Wild Card spot, Oakland still has plenty to play for.

Oh also likes that the A's have been hot up and down the lineup. Over the last nine games, three players have an OPS of at least 1.000: Mark Canha (1.236), Matt Chapman (1.225) and Marcus Semien (1.112).

"My model says Oakland wins this game more than 70 percent of the time, so you're getting solid value with the A's at this price," Oh told SportsLine.

Oh also has found value on a road underdog, saying this team is a strong value to return a win at a lucrative money line price. You can only see his MLB predictions at SportsLine.

So which MLB picks should you make on Sunday for a chance at a payout of more than 6-1? And which road underdog should you back? See Sunday's MLB schedule and odds below, then visit SportsLine to get Sunday's MLB best bets, all from the SportsLine handicapper who returned a $1,100 profit on MLB picks last season.



Sunday's MLB schedule (all times Eastern)



Rays at Orioles (+160), 1:05 p.m.

Royals at Indians (-345), 1:10 p.m.

Phillies at Marlins (+177), 1:10 p.m.

Braves at Mets (-113), 1:10 p.m.

Reds at Pirates (-102), 1:35 p.m.

Rangers at White Sox (-121), 2:10 p.m.

Diamondbacks at Brewers (-109), 2:10 p.m.

Tigers at Twins (-345), 2:10 p.m.

Angels at Astros (-203), 2:10 p.m.

Rockies at Cardinals (-160), 2:15 p.m.

Nationals at Cubs (+108), 2:20 p.m.

Giants at A's (-151), 4:07 p.m.

Red Sox at Padres (-119), 4:10 p.m.

Blue Jays at Mariners (-140), 4:10 p.m.

Yankees at Dodgers (-175), 7:05 p.m.