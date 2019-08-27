MLB odds, picks, lines, predictions, schedule, best bets for Aug. 27: This three-way parlay pays 5-1

Every team is in action in a packed MLB schedule for Tuesday, Aug. 27. It includes a marquee pitching matchup at Minute Maid Park as 15-game winner Justin Verlander leads the Houston Astros (-188) into a showdown with 13-game winner Charlie Morton and the Tampa Bay Rays. In Chicago, Lucas Giolito goes for win No. 15 as he leads the White Sox in a matchup with the AL Central-leading Minnesota Twins (-114). In West Coast play, Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees (-178) face the Seattle Mariners, and Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres host I-5 rival Cody Bellinger and the Los Angeles Dodgers (-185). Fans everywhere will be playing off MLB odds for these games, but before locking in any MLB picks of your own, you'll want to see the best MLB bets from MLB expert Zack Cimini.

Cimini, one of the fastest-rising handicappers in Vegas, has been finding the flaws in MLB odds and exposing them. He crushed MLB in 2018, going 138-107-2 for a $2,625 profit to $100 bettors tailing him and he's rolling again in 2019, hitting 45 of his last 67 picks, hitting 67 percent of his picks and raking in $2,260 in profits in a short amount of time.

Part of his success: He analyzes matchups from every angle and earned his nickname "Contrarian with Chutzpah" by not always backing what the masses are. Now, Cimini locked in his three MLB best bets for Tuesday only at SportsLine. If you parlay them together, you'd be looking at a hefty payout of 5-1.

We can tell you he's all over the Dodgers against the Padres at Petco Park. He's hit on 12 of his last 19 picks involving Los Angeles (+$512), most-recently when he went with the Braves as a big +143 underdog in a 4-3 victory over the Dodgers on Aug. 17.

Cimini knows the Dodgers (86-47) have lost two in a row while the Padres (61-69) have won two straight, including Monday's 4-3 San Diego victory over L.A. But Cimini sees the Dodgers' offense, which ranks in the top 10 in MLB in hitting, runs scored and home runs, to get the bats going and starter Walker Buehler (10-3, 3.16 ERA) to outduel Padres rookie hurler Cal Quantrill (6-4, 3.34).

"The Dodgers have had a couple of letdown spots in recent series against the Yankees and Braves," Cimini told SportsLine. "Yet don't expect for the Dodgers to fall to the level of their competition in the Padres on Tuesday."

Confidently lock in the Dodgers on Tuesday, and you could be on your way to a big payout.

Cimini has also found a key x-factor that has him all over a big underdog Tuesday. This team offers major value on the money line and pushes the parlay to new heights. You can see who it is only at SportsLine.

So which 2019 MLB picks should you make on Tuesday for a shot at a huge 5-1 payout? And which big underdog do you need to be all over? See Tuesday's MLB schedule below, then visit SportsLine to get Tuesday's MLB best bets, all from the SportsLine handicapper crushing the sportsbooks with his MLB picks.

Tuesday's MLB schedule

(all times Eastern)

Pirates at Phillies (-140), 7:05 p.m.

Orioles at Nationals (-342), 7:05 p.m.

Braves at Blue Jays (NL), 7:07 p.m.

Reds at Marlins (+137), 7:10 p.m.

Cubs at Mets (-108), 7:10 p.m.

Indians at Tigers (+134), 7:10 p.m.

Cardinals at Brewers (-143), 7:40 p.m.

Twins at White Sox (+101), 8:10 p.m.

Rays at Astros (-188), 8:10 p.m.

Athletics at Royals (+160), 8:15 p.m.

Red Sox at Rockies (-110), 8:40 p.m.

Diamondbacks at Giants (-156), 9:45 p.m.

Rangers at Angels (-147), 10:07 p.m.

Dodgers at Padres (+165), 10:10 p.m.

Yankees at Mariners (+163), 10:10 p.m.