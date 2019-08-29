MLB odds, picks, lines, predictions, schedule, best bets for Aug. 29: This three-way parlay pays nearly 6-1

Ten games are on the MLB schedule for Thursday, Aug. 29, including several matchups with divisional and wild card implications. That includes a primetime showdown at Citi Field, as NL Wild Card contenders face off. Jon Lester, Kris Bryant and the Chicago Cubs, who occupy the final spot in the wild card standings, take on Jacob deGrom and the New York Mets (-189), who are four games back. The Arizona Diamondbacks, 4.5 games behind the Cubs, take on Hyun-Jin Ryu, Cody Bellinger and the Los Angeles Dodgers (-194). And in San Francisco, two teams that need to make a move right now face off, as Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres (-127) begin a four-game set with the San Francisco Giants. Fans everywhere will be playing off MLB odds for these games, but before locking in any MLB picks of your own, you'll want to see the best MLB bets of the evening from SportsLine handicapper Adam Thompson.

Thompson raked in the winnings as SportsLine's top MLB handicapper last season, hitting on 61 percent of his money line picks for a massive profit of $4,062 to $100 players. He finished last year on a 22-4 run, a streak that included hitting every World Series game. This month he's riding another wave, hitting on 60 percent of his picks.

Thompson, who covered major sports for 20 years as a writer and columnist before joining SportsLine as a senior writer and handicapper, cites deeply-researched stats and trends you haven't considered to build his MLB success. Anyone who has followed his MLB picks is way, way up.

Now he's revealing his top three plays for Thursday. Parlay them together and you'd be looking at a payout of nearly 6-1.

We can tell you Thompson is going with the Rockies at home against the Pirates at 8:40 p.m. ET. Thompson is riding streaks on both teams, going 26-16 (+692) combined on Colorado and Pittsburgh games, including when he took the Phillies (-131) over the Pirates on Monday, and the Diamondbacks (-148) over the Rockies last Tuesday.

Thompson knows the Rockies (59-75) and Pirates (56-77) are both playing for pride at this point, and each gives the ball to a struggling starter Thursday.

Colorado's Chi Chi Gonzalez (0-5, 6.43) has yet to win in seven starts. But, as Thompson notes, his big issue has been walks, and the Pirates rank 27th in drawing free passes. Meanwhile, Pittsburgh's Trevor Williams (6-6, 5.35) has really struggled lately, posting a 7.21 ERA in his last 11 starts since a stint on the injured list.

If it comes down to which offense is more likely to break out, the Rockies are the best bet.

"Gonzalez will give up some runs, but so will Williams. Now he's at Coors Field against a Rockies offense that's hitting .303 and averaging 6.3 runs at home all year," Thompson told SportsLine. "It should be a high-scoring game -- the over-under is 14 runs. Look for the Rockies to outscore the Pirates."

Confidently back the Rockies on Thursday, and you could be on your way to a massive payday.

Thursday's MLB schedule

(all times Eastern)

Indians at Tigers (+213), 1:10 p.m.

Athletics at Royals (+173), 1:15 p.m.

Rays at Astros (NL), 2:10 p.m.

Twins at White Sox (+163), 2:10 p.m.

Reds at Marlins (+149), 7:10 p.m.

Cubs at Mets (-189), 7:10 p.m.

Mariners at Rangers (-167), 8:05 p.m.

Pirates at Rockies (-112), 8:40 p.m.

Dodgers at Diamondbacks (+171), 9:40 p.m.

Padres at Giants (+112), 9:45 p.m.