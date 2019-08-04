MLB odds, picks, lines, predictions, schedule, best bets for Aug. 4: This three-way parlay pays over 7-1

The Chicago Cubs will go for a three-game sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday afternoon when the rivals close out their key NL Central series at Wrigley Field. The Cubs won the first two games of the series and have retaken the lead in the division by a half-game over the St. Louis Cardinals. The Brewers are three games back and will face Chicago's Yu Darvish (3-5, 4.46 ERA), while Milwaukee will counter with Adrian Houser (4-4, 3.99). Elsewhere on Sunday's MLB schedule, Jake Odorizzi (12-5) seeks his 13th win of the season when his Minnesota Twins (-213) host the Kansas City Royals, while the rival New York Yankees (-141) and Boston Red Sox close out a four-game series with a primetime matchup from the Bronx. Fans and bettors everywhere are studying the latest MLB odds for those matchups, while others are looking for value. Before locking in any MLB picks of your own for Sunday, be sure to see the MLB best bets from SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh.

The renowned co-founder of Accuscore, Oh uses a data-driven approach to crush sportsbooks. He raked in more than $1,100 to $100 bettors tailing his MLB picks in 2018. He's also on a strong 133-91 run on his MLB picks entering Sunday's action.

The key to the success: Oh's projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, identifying critical trends and matchups he knows will make the difference -- and he shares the results exclusively at SportsLine. Parlaying Sunday's three top MLB picks would pay out more than 7-1.

We can tell you that Oh is going with the Houston Astros (-217) at home against the Seattle Mariners. He has hit 31 of his last 55 picks involving Seattle and 30 of his last 54 involving Houston.

Oh knows the pitching matchup heavily favors the Astros. Ace Justin Verlander (14-4, 2.73 ERA) takes the mound for Houston. Since joining the Astros in 2017, he is 3-1 against the Mariners in six games with four quality starts. He faces a Seattle team that was no-hit by four Houston pitchers on Saturday night and has just three hits through the first two games of the series.

Oh also knows that Houston's lineup is on a roll right now. Since July 17, when the Astros started their 13-3 run, Houston has a .903 OPS, which leads the majors. The Astros lineup is so deep that first baseman Yuli Gurriel, who won the AL Player of the Month award for July, was recently moved down the order to seventh in order to accommodate the return of shortstop Carlos Correa.

"My model says the Astros win this game more than 75 percent of the time, so you're getting solid value even at this heavy price," Oh told SportsLine. "Lay it."

Oh also has found value on a road underdog, saying this team is a strong value to return a win at a lucrative money line price.

Sunday's MLB schedule and odds:



Sunday's MLB schedule (all times ET)



Blue Jays at Orioles (+122), 1:05 p.m.

White Sox at Phillies (-164), 1:05 p.m.

Angels at Indians (-212), 1:10 p.m.

Marlins at Rays (-183), 1:10 p.m.

Reds at Braves (-124), 1:20 p.m.

Mets at Pirates (+127), 1:35 p.m.

Royals at Twins (-213), 2:10 p.m.

Mariners at Astros (-217), 2:10 p.m.

Brewers at Cubs (-145), 2:20 p.m.

Tigers at Rangers (-184), 3:05 p.m.

Giants at Rockies (-136), 3:10 p.m.

Cardinals at A's (-138), 4:07 p.m.

Nationals at Diamondbacks (+138), 4:10 p.m.

Padres at Dodgers (-153), 4:10 p.m.

Red Sox at Yankees (-141), 7:08 p.m.