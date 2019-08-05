MLB odds, picks, lines, predictions, schedule, best bets for Aug. 5: This three-way parlay pays almost 8-1

There are 14 games on Monday's MLB schedule and a variety of intriguing matchups. It includes three pitchers looking to build upon double-digit win totals, as Luis Castillo (10-4, 2.63 ERA) leads the Cincinnati Reds (-227) at home against Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels. Lucas Giolito (11-5, 3.39) goes for win No. 12 as his Chicago White Sox (-133) face the Detroit Tigers, while Charlie Morton (12-3, 2.78) goes for win No. 13 when the Tampa Bay Rays (-261), winners of five straight, host Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays. That doesn't include Jacob deGrom, just 6-7 but with a 2.78 ERA, who throws the opening game of a doubleheader against the Miami Marlins. Fans everywhere will be playing off MLB odds for these games, but before locking in any MLB picks of your own, you need to see what SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh is saying about the action.

We can tell you that Oh is going with the Red Sox (-218) at home against the Royals. He is a whopping 34-17 picking games involving Kansas City, at +2,016 on its games.

Oh knows the Red Sox are floundering. They've lost eight in a row, are coming off a humbling sweep at the hands of the rival Yankees, and at 59-55 are now 6.5 games out of an American League Wild Card slot.

But Boston's bats can still produce. The Sox rank second only to the Rockies in scoring at home (5.9 runs per game) and in the month of July, they batted .302 and averaged 6.9 runs per outing, both tops in the league. They're 13-9 when Rick Porcello starts, as he will Monday.

The Royals (40-73), meanwhile, have lost six straight and are well out of any postseason conversation. They'll start Mike Montgomery on Monday, who is 1-4 with a 6.34 ERA. The Royals are 0-3 when they hand the ball to their new pitcher, acquired from the Cubs near the MLB trade deadline.

"The Royals are stuck in a funk, they're winless against the Red Sox this season and haven't won a start from acquired pitcher Mike Montgomery," Oh told SportsLine. "Boston wins a solid 74 percent of my simulations for Monday, so even at this high price the value is on the Red Sox."

Monday's MLB schedule

(all times Eastern)

Marlins at Mets (-320), 4:10 p.m.

Brewers at Pirates (+123), 7:05 p.m.

Yankees at Orioles (+208), 7:05 p.m.

White Sox at Tigers (+115), 7:10 p.m.

Royals at Red Sox (-258), 7:10 p.m.

Blue Jays at Rays (-261), 7:10 p.m.

Rangers at Indians (-162), 7:10 p.m.

Angels at Reds (-227), 7:10 p.m.

Marlins at Mets (-175), 7:40 p.m.

Athletics at Cubs (-153), 8:05 p.m.

Braves at Twins (-105), 8:10 p.m.

Phillies at Diamondbacks (-109), 9:40 p.m.

Nationals at Giants (-125), 9:45 p.m.

Cardinals at Dodgers (-163), 10:10 p.m.