MLB odds, picks, lines, predictions, schedule, best bets for Aug. 6: This three-way parlay pays almost 4-1

Every team hits the field on a busy Tuesday, Aug. 6, MLB schedule, including a day-night doubleheader between the Chicago White Sox and Detroit Tigers. The night also includes the debut of Zack Greinke in an Astros jersey, as he joins Jose Altuve and George Springer and the Astros (-211) in facing Nolan Arenado, Trevor Story and the Colorado Rockies at Minute Maid Park. His former teammate Clayton Kershaw gets the ball for the Los Angeles Dodgers (-191) as they host Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals, while in Cincinnati, Joey Votto and the Reds (-150) host Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels in a marquee interleague matchup. Fans everywhere will be playing off MLB odds for these games, but before locking in any MLB picks of your own, you need to see the best MLB bets of the night from SportsLine handicapper John Bollman.

Bollman combines MLB front-office experience with a deep statistical background. Last season Bollman, who has a master's degree in biostatistics, worked in the Toronto Blue Jays' analytics department, focusing on high-performance sports science and player development.

And he's in the midst of a red-hot run, hitting on 105 of his last 174 picks (60 percent), raking in nearly $1,800 to $100 bettors in a short amount of time. Anyone following him is way up.

Now he's studied the full MLB schedule and his top three picks are in, using the numbers to find critical trends you may not be considering. Parlaying them together bring a shot at an additional payout of nearly 4-1.

We can tell you Bollman is going with the Diamondbacks (-132) at home against the Phillies at 9:40 p.m. ET. He has hit on six of his last eight picks involving Philadelphia but likes Arizona here at home.

Bollman knows the Phillies (59-53) got the upper hand on the Diamondbacks (56-57) Monday night in a 7-3 decision Monday, but Tuesday's pitching matchup pushes him in the other direction.

Jake Arrieta (8-8, 4.44 ERA) has pitched well of late, compiling a 3.20 ERA over his last four starts. But elbow spurs have cut his innings down -- he hasn't lasted six innings in his last five starts and his team is 2-3 in that span.

Meanwhile, Mike Leake (9-8, 4.27) makes his debut for the Diamondbacks after being traded from the Mariners. Take away a two-thirds of an inning dud against the Angels, and Leake has allowed just six earned runs over 29.1 innings over four of his last five starts.

"Arrieta hasn't made it through six innings in any of his last five starts. Leake will be making his debut with the Diamondbacks and was 2-1 with a 3.00 ERA in July," Bollman told SportsLine. "Whoever gets to the bullpen first should win this game, and I like the D'backs to win that battle."

Confidently lock in the Diamondbacks to win on Tuesday, and you could be well on your way to a nice parlay payout.

Tuesday's MLB schedule

(all times Eastern)

White Sox at Tigers (-116), 1:10 p.m.

Brewers at Pirates (+130), 7:05 p.m.

Yankees at Orioles (+194), 7:05 p.m.

Marlins at Mets (-226), 7:10 p.m.

White Sox at Tigers (-113), 7:10 p.m.

Royals at Red Sox (-191), 7:10 p.m.

Blue Jays at Rays (-205), 7:10 p.m.

Rangers at Indians (-194), 7:10 p.m.

Angels at Reds (-150), 7:10 p.m.

Athletics at Cubs (-143), 8:05 p.m.

Braves at Twins (-156), 8:10 p.m.

Rockies at Astros (-211), 8:10 p.m.

Phillies at Diamondbacks (-133), 9:40 p.m.

Nationals at Giants (+104), 9:45 p.m.

Cardinals at Dodgers (-191), 10:10 p.m.

Padres at Mariners (+102), 10:10 p.m.