MLB odds, picks, lines, predictions, schedule, best bets for Aug. 7: This three-way parlay pays almost 12-1

Nearly every MLB team hits the field on Wednesday in a packed schedule, including a whopping nine day games. Gerrit Cole, the American League Pitcher of the Month for June and July, gets the ball for the Houston Astros as they host Nolan Arenado and the Colorado Rockies, while sluggers Cody Bellinger and Paul Goldschmidt face off when the Los Angeles Dodgers host the St. Louis Cardinals. That night, Christian Yelich leads the Milwaukee Brewers into Pittsburgh to face the Pirates, and Bryce Harper leads the Philadelphia Phillies against Zac Gallen, making his debut for the Arizona Diamondbacks. Fans everywhere will be playing off MLB odds for these games, but before locking in any MLB picks of your own, you'll want to see the best MLB bets of the evening from SportsLine handicapper Adam Thompson.

Thompson raked in the winnings as SportsLine's top MLB handicapper last season, hitting on 61 percent of his money line picks for a massive profit of $4,062 to $100 players. He finished last year on a 22-4 run, a streak that included hitting every World Series game. This month he's hitting on 69 percent of his picks.

Thompson, who covered major sports for 20 years as a writer and columnist before joining SportsLine as a senior writer and handicapper, cites deeply-researched stats and trends you haven't considered to build his MLB success. Anyone who has followed his MLB picks is way, way up.

Now he's revealing his top three plays for Wednesday. Parlay them together and you'd be looking at a payout of more than 12-1.

We can tell you Thompson is going with the Orioles (+164) at home as huge underdogs against the Yankees at 7:05 p.m. ET. Thompson has hit on 15 of his last 23 picks involving Baltimore, including when he took the Orioles (+139) in an 8-1 win over the Blue Jays on July 6.

Thompson knows that the Yankees (73-39) are the better team here. In fact, they're a whopping 35 games better in the AL East standings ahead of the Orioles (38-74).

But the gap is lessened on Wednesday due to the pitching matchup. Yankees starter James Paxton (6-6, 4.61 ERA) has not fared well on the road, while home is where Orioles starter Joe Means (8-6, 3.12) has flourished.

"On the road this season, Paxton has a 5.83 ERA with a .328 average allowed, and the Orioles have always hit southpaws better," Thompson told SportsLine. "On the other side, Means is 6-2 with a 2.56 ERA in 10 home starts -- opponents have hit just .203 on him. That's enough for me to take a leap with the big home dog."

Confidently back the Orioles on Wednesday, and you could be on your way to a massive payday.

Wednesday's MLB schedule

(all times Eastern)

Marlins at Mets (-212), 12:10 p.m.

Rangers at Indians (-193), 1:10 p.m.

White Sox at Tigers (-101), 1:10 p.m.

Braves at Twins (-114), 1:10 p.m.

Blue Jays at Rays (-205), 1:10 p.m.

Rockies at Astros (-383), 2:10 p.m.

Athletics at Cubs (-152), 2:20 p.m.

Cardinals at Dodgers (-154), 3:10 p.m.

Nationals at Giants (-106), 3:45 p.m.

Padres at Mariners (+139), 6:40 p.m.

Yankees at Orioles (+171), 7:05 p.m.

Brewers at Pirates (NL), 7:05 p.m.

Royals at Red Sox (-294), 7:10 p.m.

Phillies at Diamondbacks (-148), 9:40 p.m.