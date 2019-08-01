MLB odds, picks, lines, predictions, schedule, best bets for August 1: This three-way parlay pays 11-1

There are 10 games on Thursday's MLB schedule, the first day of action following Wednesday's flurry of MLB trade deadline moves. The slate includes Yasiel Puig joining the Cleveland Indians since his trade from the Cincinnati Reds, just in time to face Cy Young Award contender Gerrit Cole and the Houston Astros (-202). A showdown for first place in the NL Central looms at Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals (-118) take on Jon Lester, Javier Baez and the Chicago Cubs. Later at Dodger Stadium, Clayton Kershaw leads the Los Angeles Dodgers (-218) against Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres. Fans everywhere will be playing off MLB odds for these games, but before locking in any MLB picks of your own, you need to see what SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh is saying about the action.

The renowned co-founder of Accuscore, Oh uses a data-driven approach to crush sportsbooks. He raked in more than $1,100 to $100 bettors tailing his MLB picks in 2018 but he's really crushing it in 2019, riding an awesome 128-88 heater into Thursday's action. That's brought in nearly $3,500 already to $100 bettors tailing him.

The key to the success: Oh's projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, identifying critical trends and matchups he expects will make the difference -- and he shares the results exclusively at SportsLine. Parlaying Thursday's three picks pays out at 11-1.

We can tell you that Oh is going with the Rays (+111) on the road against the Red Sox. He is a whopping 41-23 picking games involving Tampa Bay or Boston, a combined +1,807 on games involving these teams.

Oh knows these teams are competing for an AL Wild Card berth, and Tampa Bay (62-48) has taken advantage of this series, winning the opening two games to open a 2.5-game lead over Boston (59-50) for the final playoff spot in the league.

The Rays go with rookie left-hander Brendan McKay (1-1, 3.72), who has just one road start all season, five innings of shutout ball against the Orioles on July 13. Oh's projections like him over Sox starter Andrew Cashner (10-5, 4.18) and the hot Boston offense that averaged 6.9 runs per game in July.

"The Rays have won eight of their last nine games at Fenway Park, and five of six overall," Oh told SportsLine. "Tampa Bay wins more than half of my computer simulations, and at a nice underdog price. Take the value with the Rays.

Lock in the Rays to win on Thursday, and you could be well on your way to a massive parlay payout.

Oh and his computer model have also found a key x-factor that has him all over a huge underdog Thursday, offering major value on the money line and pushing the parlay to new heights. You can only see which underdog he's backing hard at SportsLine.

So which MLB picks should you make on Thursday for a shot at an 11-1 payout? And which underdog is showing all the value? See Thursday's MLB schedule below, then visit SportsLine to get Thursday's MLB best bets, all from the SportsLine handicapper who is crushing his MLB picks this season.

Thursday's MLB schedule

(all times Eastern)

Twins at Marlins (+154), 12:10 p.m.

Giants at Phillies (-156), 1:05 p.m.

Mets at White Sox (+161), 2:10 p.m.

Brewers at Athletics (-116), 3:37 p.m.

Blue Jays at Orioles (-100), 7:05 p.m.

Rays at Red Sox (-129), 7:10 p.m.

Astros at Indians (+171), 7:10 p.m.

Cubs at Cardinals (-118), 7:15 p.m.

Reds at Braves (-157), 7:20 p.m.

Padres at Dodgers (-219), 10:10 p.m.