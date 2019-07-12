MLB odds, picks, lines, predictions, schedule, best bets for July 12: This three-way parlay pays over 4-1

In a rematch of the 2018 World Series, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox start a three-game series on Friday at Fenway Park in Boston. Since losing the World Series to Boston, the Dodgers (60-32) have put together the best record in the majors. Meanwhile, the Red Sox (49-41) sit in third place in the AL East, nine games behind the New York Yankees, and trail the Cleveland Indians by two games for the second and final AL wild card spot. Eduardo Rodriguez (9-4, 4.65 ERA) takes the mound for Boston (-110). He'll face L.A.'s Kenta Maeda (7-5, 3.76). Elsewhere on Friday, the top teams in the AL Central -- the Minnesota Twins and Indians (-138), who have won six straight -- begin an important three-game series in Cleveland. And the top two teams in the NL Wild Card race -- the Washington Nationals (-137) and Philadelphia Phillies -- start a key three-game series in Philadelphia. Fans and bettors everywhere are studying the latest MLB odds for those matchups and others are looking for value. And before locking in any MLB picks of your own for Saturday, be sure to see the MLB best bets from SportsLine expert John Bollman.



Nicknamed The Executive, Bollman combines MLB front-office experience with a deep statistical background. Last season Bollman, who has a master's degree in biostatistics, worked in the Toronto Blue Jays' analytics department, focusing on high-performance sports science and player development. He is known for his ability to quantify the unquantifiable.

He has used his unique approach to nail 70 of his last 113 money-line picks (a 62 percent hit rate) entering Friday's action, returning $1,764 to $100 players.



We can tell you that Bollman is going with the Oakland A's (-190) at home against the Chicago White Sox. Bollman likes that the pitching matchup favors Oakland. A's starter Mike Fiers has won six straight decisions and hasn't allowed more than one earned run in each of his last four starts. Meanwhile, White Sox starter Ivan Nova has allowed at least four runs in five of his last seven starts.



In addition, Oakland has been playing its best ball of the season. Over the last month, the A's are 17-7, scoring 5.6 runs per game. The pitching staff owns a 3.28 ERA over that time.

"Chicago's Ivan Nova is 4-7 with a 5.58 ERA this season, and he was 0-3 with a 4.89 ERA in June," Bollman told SportsLine. "Oakland's Mike Fiers is 8-3 with a 3.87 ERA this season and 5-2 with a 2.91 ERA at home. The A's are 18-11 as the home favorite while the White Sox are 14-23 as the road underdog. The A's are 10-8 when Fiers starts while the White Sox are 8-10 when Nova starts. Lay the home favorite."

Bollman has also found value on a road team, saying this team is a strong value to return a win at a lucrative money line price.



So which MLB picks should you make on Friday for a chance at a payout of more than 4-1? And which road team should you back? See Friday's MLB schedule and odds below.

Friday's MLB schedule (all times ET)

Pirates at Cubs (-161), 2:20 pm

Nationals at Phillies (+124), 6:05 pm

Rays at Orioles (+136), 7:05 pm

Blue Jays at Yankees (-293), 7:05 pm

Twins at Indians (-138), 7:10 pm

Mets at Marlins (-113), 7:10 pm

Dodgers at Red Sox (-109), 7:10 pm

Astros at Rangers (+176), 8:05 pm

Giants at Brewers (-191), 8:10 pm

Tigers at Royals (NL), 8:15 pm

Diamondbacks at Cardinals (-124), 8:15 pm

Reds at Rockies (-130), 8:40 pm

Mariners at Angels (-166), 10:07 pm

White Sox at Athletics (-190), 10:07 pm

Braves at Padres (-106), 10:10 pm