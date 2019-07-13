MLB odds, picks, lines, predictions, schedule, best bets for July 13: This three-way parlay pays almost 8-1

The Boston Red Sox host the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night in Game 2 of their interleague series that's a rematch of the 2018 World Series. In Game 1 on Friday night, the Red Sox crushed the Dodgers, 8-1. On Saturday lefty Chris Sale (3-8, 4.04 ERA), who finished off the Dodgers in Game 5 of the 2018 World Series, takes the mound for Boston (-175). He'll face Ross Stripling (3-3, 3.79). Elsewhere on Saturday, the top teams in the AL Central -- the Minnesota Twins and Cleveland Indians (-141) -- continue their important three-game series in Cleveland. And the top teams in the NL Wild Card race -- the Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies (-115) -- resume a key three-game series in Philadelphia. Fans everywhere will be playing off MLB odds for these games, but before locking in any MLB picks of your own, you need to see what SportsLine senior analyst Larry Hartstein has to say.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed while working for Pro Football Focus. He has racked up profits on his MLB picks every year since SportsLine launched in 2015. Entering the 2019 season, he was 306-238 all-time on his MLB money line picks, returning more than $2,000 to $100 players.

And he's on an impressive streak with his selections again, nailing 33 of his last 48 MLB money line picks, returning more than $1,700. Now Hartstein has studied Saturday's packed MLB slate and has identified his top three picks. If you parlay these together, you could be looking at a return of almost 8-1. But he's sharing these picks only at SportsLine.

We can tell you that Hartstein is taking the Chicago Cubs (-185) at home against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Hartstein has hit 14 of his last 23 picks involving the Cubs and seven of his last 10 picks involving the Pirates.

Hartstein likes that the Cubs are one of the best home teams in the majors. Chicago is 30-16 at Wrigley Field. The Cubs' .652 home winning percentage ranks fifth in the majors and second in the NL, behind only the Dodgers' .755.



Hartstein also likes that the pitching matchup heavily favors Chicago. While Cubs lefty Jon Lester has been below average on the road this season (3-4, 5.09), he has been terrific at Wrigley, winning four straight starts at home. In addition, in his last start, Pittsburgh starter Jordan Lyles allowed seven runs, 10 hits and three home runs -- all season highs -- against the Cubs on July 4.

"Cubs lefty Jon Lester has been excellent at home this season, going 5-2 with a 2.42 ERA," Hartstein told SportsLine. "Meanwhile, the Pirates' Jordan Lyles is trending in the wrong direction, losing four of his last five starts while allowing 20 runs in those games. Chicago should be a bigger favorite here. Lay it."



Hartstein also has found a road underdog he loves, saying this team is a strong value to return a win at a lucrative money-line price. You absolutely need to see what he's picking over at SportsLine before you make any MLB picks of your own.



So which MLB picks should you make on Saturday for a shot at a payout of almost 8-1? And which road underdog is Hartstein backing hard? See Saturday's MLB schedule below, then visit SportsLine to get Saturday's MLB best bets, all from the SportsLine expert who has hit 33 of his last 48 MLB picks.

Saturday's MLB schedule (all times ET)

Blue Jays at Yankees (-277), 1:05 p.m.

Rays at Orioles (+153), 1:05 p.m.

Pirates at Cubs (-185), 2:20 p.m.

White Sox at Athletics (-192), 4:07 p.m.

Mets at Marlins (+122), 6:10 p.m.

Twins at Indians (-141), 7:10 p.m.

Dodgers at Red Sox (-175), 7:15 p.m.

Tigers at Royals (-105), 7:15 p.m.

Giants at Brewers (-128), 7:15 p.m.

Nationals at Phillies (-115), 7:15 p.m.

Diamondbacks at Cardinals (-130), 7:15 p.m.

Astros at Rangers (+116), 8:05 p.m.

Reds at Rockies (-125), 8:10 p.m.

Braves at Padres (+160), 8:40 p.m.

Mariners at Angels (NL), 9:07 p.m.