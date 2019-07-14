MLB odds, picks, lines, predictions, schedule, best bets for July 14: This three-way parlay pays over 8-1

Sunday's MLB schedule features plenty of aces taking the mound. Justin Verlander (10-4, 2.98 ERA) gets the ball for a Houston Astros (-223) team looking for a split in its four-game series against the Texas Rangers. The Los Angeles Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu (10-2, 1.73) continues his Cy Young-caliber season against the Boston Red Sox (-106) in the rubber match of a three-game series between last year's World Series combatants. And All-Star Mike Soroka (9-1, 2.42) starts for the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves (-141), who have won three straight games, against the San Diego Padres. Fans and bettors everywhere are studying the latest MLB odds for those matchups, and others are looking for value. Before locking in any MLB picks of your own for Sunday, be sure to see the MLB best bets from SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh.

The renowned co-founder of Accuscore, Oh uses a data-driven approach to crush sportsbooks. He raked in more than $1,100 to $100 bettors tailing his MLB picks in 2018. He's also on a strong 112-73 run on his MLB picks entering Sunday's action.

The key to the success: Oh's projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, identifying critical trends and matchups he knows will make the difference -- and he shares the results exclusively at SportsLine. Parlaying Sunday's three top MLB picks would pay out more than 8-1.

We can tell you that Oh is going with the Oakland A's (-217) at home against the Chicago White Sox. He has hit 22 of his last 31 picks involving the A's and 20 of his last 34 picks involving the White Sox.

Oh knows that the pitching matchup favors Oakland. A's starter Brett Anderson (9-5, 3.86) entered the All-Star break on a roll, allowing three earned runs or fewer in eight of his last nine starts. He'll face Reynaldo Lopez (4-8, 6.34), who had baseball's highest ERA among qualified starters entering the All-Star break. He's also 1-4 on the road this season.

In addition, Oakland has dominated the first two games of the series so far. On Friday the A's won Game 1, 5-1, before blasting the White Sox, 13-2, on Saturday. Oakland has won nine of 11.

Oh also has found value on a road underdog, saying this team is a strong value to return a win at a lucrative money line price. You can only see who he's backing at SportsLine.

So which MLB picks should you make on Sunday for a chance at a payout of more than 8-1? And which road underdog is a must-back? See Sunday's MLB schedule and odds below, then visit SportsLine to get Sunday's MLB best bets, all from the SportsLine handicapper who returned a $1,100 profit on MLB picks last season.



Sunday's MLB schedule (all times ET)



Blue Jays at Yankees (-215), 1:05 p.m.

Nationals at Phillies (-110), 1:05 p.m.

Rays at Orioles (+205), 1:05 p.m.

Twins at Indians (-139), 1:10 p.m.

Mets at Marlins (+186), 1:10 p.m.

Giants at Brewers (-175), 2:10 p.m.

Tigers at Royals (-158), 2:15 p.m.

Diamondbacks at Cardinals (-138), 2:15 p.m.

Pirates at Cubs (-170), 2:20 p.m.

Astros at Rangers (+187), 3:05 p.m.

Reds at Rockies (-114), 3:10 p.m.

Mariners at Angels (-165), 4:07 p.m.

White Sox at Athletics (-217), 4:07 p.m.

Braves at Padres (+123), 4:10 p.m.

Dodgers at Red Sox (-106), 7:08 p.m.