MLB odds, picks, lines, predictions, schedule, best bets for July 15: This three-way parlay pays over 6-1

The New York Yankees will try to build on their six-game lead over the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday. The American League East clash highlights an intriguing 11-game slate. These teams split a four-game series in Tampa this month, and now the Rays turn to 2018 Cy Young winner Blake Snell to tighten the division race. Snell, though, has struggled mightily this season and is just 1-5 with a 6.34 ERA in 10 career starts at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees (-136) look for a third consecutive strong start from James Paxton. Elsewhere Monday, the first-place Atlanta Braves (-108) visit a Milwaukee Brewers team that sits just one-half game behind a Wild Card spot. Clayton Kershaw (7-2, 3.09 ERA) leads the MLB-best Dodgers (-170) into Philadelphia with L.A. facing a quick turnaround after its 12-inning win in Boston ended early Monday morning. Fans everywhere will be playing off MLB odds for these games, but before locking in any MLB picks of your own, you need to see what SportsLine senior analyst Larry Hartstein has to say.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed while working for Pro Football Focus. He has racked up MLB profits every year since SportsLine launched in 2015. Entering the 2019 season, he was 306-238 all-time on his MLB money line picks, returning more than $2,000 to $100 players. And he enters Monday's slate having nailed 35 of his last 52 plays, returning a healthy $1,759 to $100 players.

Now, Hartstein has studied Monday's schedule and locked in his three MLB best bets. If you parlay these together, you could be looking at a return of over 6-1. He's sharing it all over at SportsLine.

We can tell you Hartstein is backing the Cleveland Indians (-181) at home against the Detroit Tigers. Hartstein has hit eight of his last nine money-line picks involving the Tigers and 20-of-30 involving the Indians.

"The Indians have owned Detroit at Progressive Field, winning 14 of the last 16 matchups," Hartstein told SportsLine. "Tigers starter Daniel Norris has been extremely vulnerable on the road, with batters hitting .302 against him compared to .279 at home. He has a 5.01 road ERA. Detroit is 6-22 in his last 28 starts. Lay it."

Cleveland has won seven of nine after Sunday's 4-3 win over AL Central leader Minnesota, while Detroit is just 2-8 in its last 10 after beating Kansas City 12-8 on Sunday. The Tigers (29-59) are tied for last, while the Indians (51-40) are one-half game out of a Wild Card spot.

Hartstein also has found two road dogs he loves, and he's relying on hidden angles you aren't even thinking about. You can only see who to back at SportsLine.

So which MLB picks should you make Monday for a chance at a payout of over 6-1? And which road dogs are must-backs? Check out Monday's MLB schedule below, then visit SportsLine to get Monday's MLB best bets, all from the red-hot expert who has hit 35 of his last 52 money-line picks.

Monday's MLB schedule (all times Eastern)

Giants at Rockies (-145), 2:10 p.m. ET

Dodgers at Phillies (+150), 7:05 p.m. ET

Rays at Yankees (-136), 7:05 p.m. ET

Blue Jays at Red Sox (-185), 7:10 p.m. ET

Tigers at Indians (-181), 7:10 p.m. ET

Reds at Cubs (-134), 8:15 p.m. ET

Braves at Brewers (+100), 8:10 p.m. ET

Pirates at Cardinals (-141), 8:15 p.m. ET

White Sox at Royals (+114), 8:15 p.m. ET

Giants at Rockies (-175), 8:40 p.m. ET

Astros at Angels (no line), 10:07 p.m. ET