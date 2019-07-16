MLB odds, picks, lines, predictions, schedule, best bets for July 16: This three-way parlay pays nearly 8-1

Every MLB team hits the field on Tuesday in a packed schedule that features several intriguing matchups. At Fenway Park, Andrew Cashner makes his debut for the Boston Red Sox (-197) as they host Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays. Meanwhile, two of the game's premier offenses line up at Miller Park when Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers (-171) take on Ronald Acuna and the Atlanta Braves. Later, Nolan Arenado, Trevor Story and the Colorado Rockies (-135) look for revenge after being outscored 21-3 in Monday's embarrassing doubleheader losses when they take on Brandon Crawford and the San Francisco Giants for Game 3 of a four-game set. Fans everywhere will be playing off MLB odds for these games, but before locking in any MLB picks of your own, you'll want to see the best MLB bets of the evening from SportsLine handicapper Adam Thompson.

Thompson raked in the winnings as SportsLine's top MLB handicapper last season, hitting on 61 percent of his money line picks for a massive profit of $4,062 to $100 players. He finished last year on a 22-4 run, a streak that included hitting every World Series game. Over the last few weeks he's hit on 68 percent of his picks.

Thompson, who covered major sports for 20 years as a writer and columnist before joining SportsLine as a senior writer and handicapper, cites deeply-researched stats and trends you haven't considered to build his MLB success. Anyone who has followed his MLB picks is way, way up.

We can tell you Thompson is going with the Twins (-156) at home against the Mets at 8:10 p.m. ET. Thompson is an impressive 26-11 over his last 37 picks involving Minnesota or New York (+1,256).

Thompson knows the Twins are one of the top home teams in the league, sporting a 32-19 record at Target Field. The Mets, meanwhile, are the mirror-opposite away from home with a 19-32 record. But it's a pitcher vs. hitter matchup that has him strongly backing the home team here. Steven Matz (5-6, 4.89 ERA) is back in the rotation after Zack Wheeler was placed on the injured list. He's about to face the league's best offense against southpaws -- Minnesota ranks No. 1 in MLB in hitting against left-handed pitching (.296), and No. 2 in OPS (.868).

"And he's on the road -- Matz this season is 2-6 with a 7.07 ERA away from Citi Field," Thompson added. "Meanwhile, Twins starter Michael Pineda (6-5, 4.56) has found his form, allowing two runs over his last 12 innings. Jump all over Minnesota at this price."

Tuesday's MLB schedule (all times Eastern)

Dodgers at Phillies (+168), 7:05 p.m.

Rays at Yankees (-150), 7:05 p.m.

Nationals at Orioles (+170), 7:05 p.m.

Padres at Marlins (+110), 7:10 p.m.

Blue Jays at Red Sox (-197), 7:10 p.m.

Tigers at Indians (-200), 7:10 p.m.

Reds at Cubs (-133), 8:05 p.m.

Diamondbacks at Rangers (-165), 8:05 p.m.

Braves at Brewers (-171), 8:10 p.m.

Mets at Twins (-156), 8:10 p.m.

Pirates at Cardinals (-179), 8:15 p.m.

White Sox at Royals (+109), 8:15 p.m.

Giants at Rockies (-135), 8:40 p.m.

Astros at Angels (NL), 10:07 p.m.

Mariners at Athletics (-179), 10:07 p.m.