MLB odds, picks, lines, predictions, schedule, best bets for July 17: This three-way parlay pays nearly 4-1

Every team hits the field on a busy Wednesday, July 17, MLB schedule, including six day games in a big getaway slate. Evening action features Home Run Derby hero Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays looking to win at Fenway Park for the second night in a row against Mookie Betts and the Boston Red Sox (-253), and Game 2 of the Beltway Series as the Baltimore Orioles host Anthony Rendon, Juan Soto and the Washington Nationals (-199). The lone West Coast night game features Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels hosting Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros (-170).

Bollman combines MLB front-office experience with a deep statistical background. Last season, Bollman, who has a master's degree in biostatistics, worked in the Toronto Blue Jays' analytics department, focusing on high-performance sports science and player development.

Now he's studied the full MLB schedule and his top three picks are in, using the numbers to find critical trends you may not be considering. Parlaying them together brings an additional payout of nearly 4-1.

We can tell you Bollman is going with the Nationals (-199) on the road against the Orioles at 7:05 p.m. ET. He's hit on six-consecutive games involving Baltimore, including Tuesday night, going with Washington (-194) in an 8-1 victory to open the Beltway Series.

Erik Fedde (1-1, 3.79 ERA) is getting the call-up to start for the Nationals, but he'll be the more-experienced pitcher here. Aaron Brooks (2-3, 4.75) has made six starts in 15 games with a 5.74 ERA as a starter, mostly with Oakland. He hasn't gone more than three innings in an outing since April.

"Brooks won't be going deep into this game, which means the worst bullpen in the league will be pitching for most of the game. I like whichever team goes to their bullpen the latest and if Fedde pitches decently well he should win that battle," Bollman told SportsLine. "The Nats are 31-12 in their last 43 games and 13-1 in the second game after a day off."

Confidently lock in the Nationals to win on Wednesday.

Wednesday's MLB schedule (all times Eastern)

Mets at Twins (-167), 1:10 p.m.

Pirates at Cardinals (-135), 1:15 p.m.

Braves at Brewers (-113), 2:10 p.m.

Reds at Cubs (-132), 2:20 p.m.

Giants at Rockies (-174), 3:10 p.m.

Mariners at Athletics (-185), 3:37 p.m.

Dodgers at Phillies (+133), 7:05 p.m.

Rays at Yankees (-154), 7:05 p.m.

Nationals at Orioles (+169), 7:05 p.m.

Padres at Marlins (+137), 7:10 p.m.

Blue Jays at Red Sox (-253), 7:10 p.m.

Tigers at Indians (-279), 7:10 p.m.

Diamondbacks at Rangers (+108), 8:05 p.m.

White Sox at Royals (-127), 8:15 p.m.

Astros at Angels (+155), 10:07 p.m.