MLB odds, picks, lines, predictions, schedule, best bets for July 18: This three-way parlay pays over 6-1

Nearly every team is in action in a busy Thursday MLB schedule. Chris Sale gets the ball for the Boston Red Sox (-294), as Mookie Betts, J.D. Martinez and company host Vladimir Guerrero and the Toronto Blue Jays. Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees host the Tampa Bay Rays in a doubleheader featuring a paid of 11-2 pitchers. The Angels and Mike Trout, expected to return after sitting out the last two games with a calf injury, host Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros (-172) for the finale of their four-game series. And Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers head to the desert to face the Arizona Diamondbacks (-114).

SportsLine's senior analyst is on a red-hot 41-25 run. Hartstein's success on the diamond is nothing new. He's racked up profits every year since SportsLine launched in 2015. Entering the 2019 season, Hartstein was 306-238 all-time on MLB money line picks.

Now, Hartstein has broken down every game on the schedule and posted his three MLB best bets. He's sharing them exclusively at SportsLine. Parlaying Thursday's three picks pays out at more than 6-1.

Hartstein is 37-16 on New York games and 12-5 on Toronto games.

Hartstein knows the Mets were impressive in a two-game sweep of the Twins in Minnesota and have won four straight overall. They have Noah Syndergaard (7-4, 4.55 ERA) on the mound, who is coming off seven innings of shutout ball his last time out.

But the Giants have won 13 of their last 16 games and have the hottest offense in baseball, averaging a robust 8.1 runs in July. They throw ace Madison Bumgarner (5-7, 3.86) on Thursday too. Bumgarner has been the subject of MLB trade rumors, and he's stepped up his game, compiling a 1.29 ERA his last three starts.

"San Francisco has won Bumgarner's last four home starts, and his last seven at home against these Mets," Hartstein told SportsLine. "Lock in the Giants at near even money."

Hartstein has also found a key x-factor that has him all over an underdog on Thursday.

Thursday's MLB schedule



Thursday's MLB schedule (all times Eastern)



Padres at Marlins (+101), 12:10 p.m.

Dodgers at Phillies (-102), 12:35 p.m.

Blue Jays at Red Sox (-294), 1:05 p.m.

White Sox at Royals (-147), 1:15 p.m.

Rays at Yankees (-123), 3:05 p.m.

Rays at Yankees (-133), 7:05 p.m.

Cardinals at Reds (-128), 7:10 p.m.

Tigers at Indians (-220), 7:10 p.m.

Nationals at Braves (+117), 7:20 p.m.

Athletics at Twins (-135), 8:10 p.m.

Astros at Angels (+143), 9:07 p.m.

Brewers at Diamondbacks (-114), 9:40 p.m.

Mets at Giants (-113), 9:45 p.m.