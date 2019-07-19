MLB odds, picks, lines, predictions, schedule, best bets for July 19: This three-way parlay pays over 11-1

Every team hits the field for a busy Friday MLB schedule, and the lineup includes several of the game's most talented pitchers. The top mound showdown is at Minute Maid Park, where Justin Verlander, 11-4 with a 2.98 ERA, leads the Houston Astros (-215) against the in-state rival Texas Rangers, who will send Mike Minor (8-4, 2.73) to the mound. Hyun-Jin Ryu, 10-2 with a 1.78 ERA, leads the Los Angeles Dodgers (-270) in a home clash against the Miami Marlins, Jacob deGrom takes the ball for the New York Mets (-180) against the San Francisco Giants, while Christian Yelich and Mike Trout lead their teams in West Coast road games. Fans everywhere will be playing off MLB odds for these games, but before locking in any MLB picks of your own, you need to see what SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh is saying about the action.

The renowned co-founder of Accuscore, Oh uses a data-driven approach to crush sportsbooks. He raked in more than $1,100 to $100 bettors tailing his MLB picks in 2018, but he's really crushing it in 2019, riding a strong 116-76 heater into Friday's action. That's brought in nearly $3,800 already to $100 bettors tailing him.

The key to the success: Oh's projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, identifying critical trends and matchups he knows will make the difference -- and he shares the results exclusively at SportsLine. Parlaying Friday's three picks pays out more than 11-1.

We can tell you that Oh is going with the Blue Jays (-153) on the road against the Tigers. He is on an astonishing 28-9 run on Detroit games and is 39-24 picks on Toronto games, too, a combined +3,425 involving these teams.

His model is high on Blue Jays starter Marcus Stroman, who sports a 5-10 record in spite of an impressive 3.25 ERA. He mowed down the Tigers for seven shutout innings on Opening Day and has allowed more than three runs in a game just once in his last 11 outings.

Meanwhile, Detroit sends out Jordan Zimmermann, who through 11 starts is still seeking his first victory (0-6) and has a sky-high 7.01 ERA. While both offenses have stepped up, Oh says this is a far-better spot for Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Toronto.

"Stroman is auditioning to be traded to a contender. My computer model says he'll exceed expectations and the Blue Jays' offense will go off," Oh told SportsLine. "Toronto wins 68 percent of my simulations, which offers an implied probability of -213. Toronto at this price is a strong value."

Friday's MLB schedule (all times Eastern)



Padres at Cubs (-150), 2:20 p.m.

Phillies at Pirates (-108), 7:05 p.m.

Red Sox at Orioles (+190), 7:05 p.m.

Rockies at Yankees (-215), 7:05 p.m.

Cardinals at Reds (-113), 7:10 p.m.

Blue Jays at Tigers (+135), 7:10 p.m.

Royals at Indians (-270), 7:10 p.m.

White Sox at Rays (NL), 7:10 p.m.

Nationals at Braves (NL), 7:20 p.m.

Athletics at Twins (-128), 8:10 p.m.

Rangers at Astros (-215), 8:10 p.m.

Brewers at Diamondbacks (+109), 9:40 p.m.

Marlins at Dodgers (-270), 10:10 p.m.

Angels at Mariners (NL), 10:10 p.m.

Mets at Giants (+170), 10:15 p.m.