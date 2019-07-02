MLB odds, picks, lines, predictions, schedule, best bets for July 2: This three-way parlay pays 5-1

Every team is in action in a busy Tuesday night MLB schedule, including several pitching showdowns and potentially bettable matchups. That includes a NL East showdown at SunTrust Park as Dallas Keuchel gets his third start for the Atlanta Braves (-118) as they host Aaron Nola, Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies. Meanwhile at Coors Field, Trevor Story returns from a stint on the IL to lead the Colorado Rockies (-122) into a showdown with Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros. Fans everywhere will be playing off MLB odds for these games, but before locking in any MLB picks of your own, you need to see what SportsLine veteran handicapper Larry Hartstein is saying about the action.

SportsLine's senior analyst has it figured out when it comes to picking baseball. He's on a red-hot 23-9 run, hitting 72 percent of his picks and returning nearly $1,400 to $100 players in a short amount of time. That doesn't include the massive 13-1 three-team parlay he nailed on Friday, a group that included Texas (+173) in a 5-0 upset shutout of Tampa Bay.

Hartstein's success on the diamond is nothing new. He's racked up profits every year since SportsLine launched in 2015. Entering the 2019 season, Larry was 306-238 all-time on MLB money-line picks, returning over $2,000 to $100 players.

Now Hartstein has broken down every game on the schedule and posted his three best bets -- he's sharing them exclusively at SportsLine. Parlaying Tuesday's three picks pays out at 5-1.

We can tell you he's going with the Red Sox (-167) on the road to face the Blue Jays. In addition to his overall run, Hartstein is on a 23-11 streak on Boston games and 21-12 on Toronto games, at +1,762 combined in games involving these teams.

Hartstein knows the Red Sox (44-40) are fighting through a slump. They've lost three in a row and fallen well behind the Yankees and the Rays in the AL East. But the Blue Jays (32-53) are really struggling. Their offense ranks in the bottom 10 in runs and average, and Tuesday's pitching matchup is ideal for a Boston rout.

David Price (5-2, 3.36 ERA) goes for the Sox, and his success against Toronto over his career is astonishing. Over 30 starts and 31 games, Price is 22-3 against the Blue Jays with a 2.37 ERA. The Blue Jays, meanwhile, go with Trent Thornton, who has especially struggled at the Rogers Centre.

"Price typically owns the Blue Jays, and Thornton is 0-3 with a 6.39 ERA in seven home starts this season," Hartstein told SportsLine. "Back Boston to win for the sixth straight time when Price faces the Jays."

Lock in the Red Sox to win on Tuesday, and you could be well on your way to a massive parlay payout.

Hartstein has also found a key x-factor that has him all over a Tuesday underdog. This team offers major value on the money line and pushes the parlay to new heights. You can only see which underdog he's backing hard at SportsLine.

So which MLB picks should you make on Tuesday for a shot at a 5-1 payout? And which underdog is showing all the value? See Tuesday's MLB schedule below, then visit SportsLine to get Tuesday's MLB best bets, all from the SportsLine senior analyst who nailed a 13-1 parlay last week and is crushing his MLB picks this season.

Tuesday's MLB schedule

(all times Eastern)

Cubs at Pirates (+114), 7:05 p.m.

Marlins at Wizards (-202), 7:05 p.m.

Red Sox at Blue Jays (+147), 7:07 p.m.

Brewers at Reds (-108), 7:10 p.m.

Orioles at Rays (-281), 7:10 p.m.

Yankees at Mets (+131), 7:10 p.m.

Phillies at Braves (NL), 7:20 p.m.

Angels at Rangers (+110), 8:05 p.m.

Tigers at White Sox (+115), 8:10 p.m.

Astros at Rockies (-122), 8:10 p.m.

Indians at Royals (+158), 8:15 p.m.

Twins at Athletics (+106), 10:07 p.m.

Diamondbacks at Dodgers (-236), 10:10 p.m.

Giants at Padres (-157), 10:10 p.m.

Cardinals at Mariners (+121), 10:10 p.m.