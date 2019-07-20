MLB odds, picks, lines, predictions, schedule, best bets for July 20: This three-way parlay pays 6-1

The top two teams in the NL East, the Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals, continue their key four-game series on Saturday at SunTrust Park. The Nationals won the first game on Thursday, 13-4, but the Braves responded on Friday night with a 4-3 win to extend their lead in the division to 6.5 games. On Saturday, All-Star Mike Soroka (10-1, 2.24 ERA) takes the mound for Atlanta (-162) against Anibal Sanchez (5-6, 3.71). Elsewhere on the MLB schedule, a pair of exciting young shortstops, the Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez and the San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr., square off when the North-Siders (-133) host the Padres at Wrigley Field. And Chicago White Sox ace Lucas Giolito (11-4, 3.23) looks to tie four others for the major league lead in wins when he faces the Tampa Bay Rays (-235) in Florida. Fans everywhere will be playing off MLB odds for these games, but before locking in any MLB picks of your own, you need to see what SportsLine senior analyst Larry Hartstein has to say.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed while working for Pro Football Focus. He has racked up profits on his MLB picks every year since SportsLine launched in 2015. Entering the 2019 season, he was 306-238 all-time on his MLB money line picks, returning more than $2,000 to $100 players. And he's on an impressive streak with his selections again, nailing 46 of his last 74 MLB money line picks, returning almost $1,600.

Now, Hartstein has studied Saturday's packed MLB slate and has identified his top three MLB picks. If you parlay these together, you could be looking at a payout of 6-1. He's sharing these picks only at SportsLine.

We can tell you that Hartstein is riding the San Francisco Giants (-125) at home against the New York Mets. Hartstein has nailed 38 of his last 54 picks involving the Mets and 13 of his last 18 involving the Giants.

Hartstein knows that after beating the Mets 1-0 on Friday night, the Giants ran their winning streak to seven. Over the team's last 16 games, San Francisco is almost doubling its opponents in run production, 119-60.

In addition, the pitching matchup favors the Giants. San Francisco starter Jeff Samardzija is 3-0 with a 1.66 ERA in his last three starts. Meanwhile, Mets rookie Walker Lockett (0-1, 11.74 ERA) is making just his third start of the season. He allowed 10 runs and 10 hits combined in his first two.

"The Giants should be a much bigger favorite on Saturday," Hartstein told SportsLine. "They've won seven straight and 14 of 16, while the Mets are 5-6 in their last 11."

Hartstein is also high on a road underdog, saying this team is a strong value to win outright at a lucrative money line price. You can only see his picks at SportsLine.

So which MLB picks should you make on Saturday for a payout of 6-1? And which road underdog is Hartstein backing hard? See Saturday's MLB schedule below, then visit SportsLine to get Saturday's MLB best bets, all from the SportsLine expert who has hit 46 of his last 74 MLB picks.

Saturday's MLB schedule (all times Eastern)

Rockies at Yankees (-265), 1:05 p.m.

Padres at Cubs (-133), 2:20 p.m.

Mets at Giants (-125), 4:05 p.m.

White Sox at Rays (-235), 6:10 p.m.

Blue Jays at Tigers (+108), 6:10 p.m.

Red Sox at Orioles (+184), 7:05 p.m.

Phillies at Pirates (-124), 7:05 p.m.

Royals at Indians (-170), 7:10 p.m.

Athletics at Twins (-144), 7:10 p.m.

Rangers at Astros (-205), 7:10 p.m.

Cardinals at Reds (-136), 7:10 p.m.

Nationals at Braves (-162), 7:20 p.m.

Brewers at Diamondbacks (-139), 8:10 p.m.

Marlins at Dodgers (-328), 9:10 p.m.

Angels at Mariners, 9:10 p.m.