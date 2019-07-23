MLB odds, picks, lines, predictions, schedule, best bets for July 23: This three-way parlay pays over 4-1

Every team hits the field on a busy Tuesday, July 23 MLB schedule. It includes Stephen Strasburg seeking his 13th win of the season when he leads the Washington Nationals (-216) against Trevor Story, Nolan Arenado and the Colorado Rockies. Domingo German also seeks win No. 13 as Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees (-124) play at the Minnesota Twins. At Miller Park, Christian Yelich guides the Milwaukee Brewers (-149) against Yasiel Puig and the Cincinnati Reds, while the Battle for Los Angeles begins when Cody Bellinger and the Dodgers (-198) host Mike Trout and the Angels. Fans everywhere will be playing off MLB odds for these games, but before locking in any MLB picks of your own, you need to see the best MLB bets of the night from SportsLine handicapper John Bollman.

Bollman combines MLB front-office experience with a deep statistical background. Last season Bollman, who has a master's degree in biostatistics, worked in the Toronto Blue Jays' analytics department, focusing on high-performance sports science and player development.

And he's in the midst of a red-hot run, hitting on 83 of his last 138 picks (60 percent), raking in nearly $1,400 to $100 bettors in a short amount of time. Anyone following him is way up.

Now he's studied the full MLB schedule and his top three picks are in, using the numbers to find critical trends you may not be considering. Parlaying them together brings an additional payout of more than 4-1.

We can tell you Bollman is going with the Phillies (-146) on the road to face the Tigers at 7:10 p.m. ET. He's hit on an astonishing 14 of his last 16 picks involving Detroit, and four of five on Philadelphia, a combined +1,514 on those teams alone.

Bollman knows only the Orioles have a worse record than the Tigers (30-65), who come in having lost eight of 10. The inconsistent Phillies are 52-48 and a half-game out of the NL Wild Card.

Motivation may be one factor to back the Phillies, but the starting pitching is a tangible one. Bollman is in the corner of Aaron Nola, who is 2-0 with a 2.10 ERA in July so far. He's 8-2 on the season. Tigers starter Matthew Boyd, meanwhile, is trending in the other direction. This month, he's 1-2 with a 6.38 ERA.

"The Tigers have only won 13 games at home all season and they are 7-13 when Boyd starts while the Phillies are 13-8 when Nola starts," Bollman told SportsLine. "I like the value in the Phillies with their ace on the mound."

Confidently lock in the Phillies to win on Tuesday, and you could be well on your way to a nice parlay payout.

Bollman has also found a key x-factor that has him all over a Tuesday underdog. This team offers major value on the money line and pushes the parlay to new heights. You can only see which underdog he's backing hard at SportsLine.

So which MLB picks should you make on Tuesday for a shot at a 4-1 payout? And which undervalued home team is he all-in on? See Tuesday's MLB schedule below, then visit SportsLine to get Tuesday's MLB best bets, all from the former MLB front-office analyst now breaking it down for SportsLine.

Tuesday's MLB schedule

(all times Eastern)

Cardinals at Pirates (-130), 7:05 p.m.

Rockies at Nationals (-216), 7:05 p.m.

Indians at Blue Jays (+152), 7:07 p.m.

Padres at Mets (+115), 7:10 p.m.

Red Sox at Rays (+147), 7:10 p.m.

Phillies at Tigers (+127), 7:10 p.m.

Royals at Braves (-228), 7:20 p.m.

Reds at Brewers (-147), 8:10 p.m.

Yankees at Twins (+107), 8:10 p.m.

Athletics at Astros (-162), 8:10 p.m.

Marlins at White Sox (+104), 8:10 p.m.

Orioles at Diamondbacks (-177), 9:40 p.m.

Cubs at Giants (-103), 9:45 p.m.

Rangers at Mariners (-129), 10:10 p.m.

Angels at Dodgers (-200), 10:10 p.m.