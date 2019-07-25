MLB odds, picks, lines, predictions, schedule, best bets for July 25: This three-way parlay pays over 4-1

There are nine MLB contests on the docket Thursday, a slate that features a mixture of series finales and weekend-long series openers. The St. Louis Cardinals look for a sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates (-120) as they square off in the closer of their important four-game NL Central series. The surging Washington Nationals (-300) finish off their four-game home series against the Colorado Rockies behind ace Max Scherzer. The New York Yankees (-120) and Boston Red Sox renew their rivalry at Fenway Park as Masahiro Tanaka squares off against Rick Porcello. In later action, the Cleveland Indians (-142) visit the Kansas City Royals to open a series between suddenly surging American League Central clubs. On the West Coast, the Oakland Athletics (-174) continue their fight for a wild-card spot when they open a four-game series against the struggling Texas Rangers. Before you make any MLB picks of your own for Thursday, make sure you check out the MLB best bets from SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh.

The renowned co-founder of Accuscore, Oh uses a data-driven approach to crush sportsbooks. He raked in more than $1,100 to $100 bettors tailing his MLB picks in 2018 and he's already crushing that profit margin with a massively successful 2019 campaign. Oh has hit better than 60 percent of his money-line picks (123-81) to return his followers a profit of nearly $4,000 already this season. Anyone who has followed his selections is way up.

The key to the success: Oh's projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, identifying critical trends and matchups he expects will make the difference -- and he shares the results exclusively at SportsLine. Parlaying Thursday's three top MLB picks would pay out over 4-1.

We can tell you Oh is backing the Twins (-151), coming off their high-scoring series against the Yankees in which they lost two of three, to win their series opener at Chicago. The game features a battle between two of the top starters in the American League as Minnesota ace Jose Berrios takes on Lucas Giolito of the White Sox.

Berrios (8-5, 2.96) has put up another stellar season despite a recent tough-luck stretch that has seen him go winless in seven straight outings. He has three losses and four no-decisions in that span, even though his ERA has lowered from 3.14 to 2.96.

The right-hander held Oakland scoreless on five hits through six innings in his last appearance, but settled for a no-decision as the A's ultimately posted a 5-4 victory. Overall, Berrios has allowed three or fewer earned runs in each of his past 10 starts.

One of those starts came June 28 in Chicago in which he allowed three earned runs in seven-plus innings and absorbed the loss as the White Sox prevailed 6-4. However, he held them to one earned run in an 11-4 home victory May 24.

The Twins arrive in Chicago with the second-highest scoring offense in baseball at 5.69 runs per game, trailing only the Yankees (5.78). They also lead the majors with 194 home runs.

"Minnesota is 4-1 in road starts by Berrios against losing teams, while the White Sox are 3-9 in home outings by Giloito against winning opposition," Oh told SportsLine.

Thursday's MLB schedule

(all times Eastern)

Padres at Mets (-210), 12:10 p.m.

Cardinals at Pirates (-120), 12:35 p.m.

Rockies at Nationals (-300), 4:05 p.m.

Yankees at Red Sox (+110), 7:05 p.m.

Twins at White Sox (+130), 8:10 p.m.

Rangers at Athletics (-174), 10:07 p.m.

Orioles at Angels (NL), 10:07 p.m.

Tigers at Mariners (NL), 10:10 p.m.