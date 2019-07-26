MLB odds, picks, lines, predictions, schedule, best bets for July 26: This three-way parlay pays over 4-1

One of the best slates of the entire baseball season goes down Friday. Fifteen games -- including many pivotal matchups with postseason implications -- fill this enticing MLB schedule. After getting embarrassed 19-3 at Fenway Park on Thursday, the Yankees (-136) look to even the series behind lefty James Paxton. The Bronx Bombers lead the majors with 588 runs, six more than Boston, and could tee off versus Red Sox starter Andrew Cashner (0-2, 7.36 ERA). The slumping NL East-leading Braves (-132) turn to ace Mike Soroka (6-0, 1.13 ERA on the road) as they visit the resurgent Phillies. Philadelphia has won five of six to pull within 5.5 games of Atlanta. In Milwaukee, the Brewers (-104) aim to tighten the already crowded NL Central race when they host the division-leading Cubs; Chicago and St. Louis are tied for the division lead, two games ahead of the Brew Crew. Fans everywhere will be playing off MLB odds for these games, but before locking in any MLB picks of your own, you need to see what SportsLine senior analyst Larry Hartstein has to say.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed while working for Pro Football Focus. He has racked up MLB profits every year since SportsLine launched in 2015. Entering the 2019 season, he was 306-238 all-time on his MLB money line picks, returning more than $2,000 to $100 players.

And he's on a sick MLB tear again this year, nailing 57 of his last 90 money line picks (63.3 percent) for nearly $2,100 in winnings. This month he gave out a three-team MLB parlay that paid more than 13-1.

We can tell you Hartstein is taking Zack Greinke and the Diamondbacks (-179) to handle the host Marlins at 7:10 p.m. ET. Hartstein has nailed 24 of his last 35 money-line picks involving Miami.

Arizona (52-51) is only 3.5 games out of a Wild Card spot, so a game against the NL-worst Marlins is a must-win.

"The Diamondbacks get David Peralta back in the lineup Friday, and they're in good position to open this road trip with a win behind Zack Greinke," Hartstein told SportsLine. "He's 7-0 with a 3.19 ERA lifetime versus the Marlins, including 2-0 with a 0.66 ERA last season. Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara is 2-7 with a 5.48 ERA at night, allowing batters to hit .287. His ERA this month is 6.48. Lay it."

Friday's MLB schedule (all times ET)

Rockies at Reds (-134), 6:40 p.m.

Dodgers at Nationals (+155), 7:05 p.m.

Braves at Phillies (+115), 7:05 p.m.

Rays at Blue Jays (+130), 7:07 p.m.

Pirates at Mets (-179), 7:10 p.m.

Diamondbacks at Marlins (+160), 7:10 p.m.

Yankees at Red Sox (+120), 7:10 p.m.

Cubs at Brewers (-103), 8:10 p.m.

Twins at White Sox (+149), 8:10 p.m.

Indians at Royals (+115), 8:15 p.m.

Astros at Cardinals (+104), 8:15 p.m.

Rangers at Athletics (-110), 10:07 p.m.

Orioles at Angels (-225), 10:07 p.m.

Giants at Padres (-153), 10:10 p.m.

Tigers at Mariners (-134), 10:10 p.m.