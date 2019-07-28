MLB odds, picks, lines, predictions, schedule, best bets for July 28: This three-way parlay pays almost 5-1

The Red Sox look to keep pounding the Yankees on Sunday, part of a jam-packed MLB schedule featuring several intriguing matchups. After outscoring the Bronx Bombers 38-13 Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Boston (-184) turns to ace Chris Sale with an eye on a four-game sweep. The Red Sox are now tied for the second Wild Card spot and have closed within eight games of the Yankees in the American League East. The Brewers (-112) go for a three-game sweep of the rival Cubs after winning nailbiters Friday and Saturday. In Washington, a monster pitching matchup is on tap when the Dodgers (-120) send Walker Buehler (9-1, 3.23 ERA) against the Nationals' Stephen Strasburg (13-4, 3.37). Fans everywhere will be playing off MLB odds for these games, but before locking in any MLB picks of your own, you need to see what SportsLine senior analyst Larry Hartstein has to say.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed while working for Pro Football Focus. He has racked up MLB profits every year since SportsLine launched in 2015. Entering the 2019 season, he was 306-238 all-time on his MLB money line picks, returning more than $2,000 to $100 players. And he's on a sick MLB tear again this year, nailing 59 of his last 95 money line picks (62.1 percent) for more than $1,900 in winnings. This month he gave out a three-team MLB parlay that paid more than 13-1.



Now, Hartstein has studied Friday's packed MLB slate and identified his top three picks.

We can tell you Hartstein is taking the host Phillies versus the first-place Braves at 1:10 p.m. ET. Hartstein is 19-8 in his last 27 money-line picks involving Philadelphia.

"The Phillies need someone to stop the bleeding, and fortunately they have Aaron Nola on the mound Sunday," Hartstein said. "He's 2-0 with a 2.95 ERA versus the Braves this year, and he's fanned 91 batters in 77.1 innings at home. Atlanta's Kevin Gausman was brilliant in his return to the rotation last time out, but inconsistency has long been his calling card. Back the Phils to salvage the series finale."

Philadelphia has won 36 of Nola's last 51 starts, including his last four starts versus Atlanta.

Sunday's MLB schedule (all times ET)



Braves at Phillies (-137), 1:05 p.m.

Rays at Blue Jays (+131), 1:07 p.m.

Diamondbacks at Marlins (+140), 1:10 p.m.

Pirates at Mets (-128), 1:10 p.m.

Rockies at Reds (-170), 1:10 p.m.

Dodgers at Nationals (+105), 1:35 p.m.

Cubs at Brewers (-112), 2:10 p.m.

Twins at White Sox (+175), 2:10 p.m.

Indians at Royals (+165), 2:15 p.m.

Astros at Cardinals (+120), 2:15 p.m.

Rangers at Athletics (-210), 4:07 p.m.

Orioles at Angels (no line), 4:07 p.m.

Tigers at Mariners (no line), 4:10 p.m.

Giants at Padres (no line), 4:10 p.m.

Yankees at Red Sox (-184), 7:08 p.m.