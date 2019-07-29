MLB odds, picks, lines, predictions, schedule, best bets for July 29: This three-way parlay pays 4-1

There are seven games on Monday's MLB schedule, including the start of a key series in the nation's capital as Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals (-151) host Dallas Keuchel, Ronald Acuna Jr. and the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves. Powerhouse lineups face off at Coors Field, where Nolan Arenado, Trevor Story and the Colorado Rockies face Cody Bellinger and the Los Angeles Dodgers (-134). Later in Orange County, Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels (-244) take on the Detroit Tigers, as Jordan Zimmermann looks to end a 17-start winless streak. Fans everywhere will be playing off MLB odds for these games, but before locking in any MLB picks of your own, you need to see what SportsLine veteran handicapper Larry Hartstein is saying about the action.

SportsLine's senior analyst is on a red-hot 61-37 run, hitting 62 percent of his picks and returning more than $2,000 to $100 players in a short amount of time. Hartstein's success on the diamond is nothing new. He's racked up profits every year since SportsLine launched in 2015. Entering the 2019 season, Hartstein was 306-238 all-time on MLB money-line picks, returning over $2,000 to $100 players.

Now, Hartstein has broken down every game on the MLB schedule and posted his three best bets. He's sharing them exclusively at SportsLine. Parlaying Monday's three picks pays out at 4-1.

We can tell you he's going with the Reds at home against the Pirates. In addition to his overall run, Hartstein is 33-17 on Cincinnati games and 12-4 on Pittsburgh games. In fact, he's +2,082 combined in games involving these teams.

Hartstein knows no team is colder than the Pirates (46-59), who have dropped eight in a row and 14 of their last 16. And Monday they throw Jordan Lyles (5-7, 5.36 ERA), one of the coldest pitchers in baseball.

The Reds (48-55) are 18-11 as home favorites this season and are going with their hottest pitcher in Sonny Gray (5-6, 3.29), who has posted a 1.62 ERA over his last five starts.

"This is a steep price, but it's playable given current form," Hartstein told SportsLine. "Cincinnati should tee off on Lyles, who has a 15.00 ERA this month. Lyles started the season impressively, but has fallen apart the last couple months. Lay it with the Reds."

Hartstein has also found a key x-factor that has him all over an underdog on Monday. This team offers major value on the money line and pushes the parlay to new heights. You can only see which underdog he's backing hard at SportsLine.

So which MLB picks should you make on Monday for a shot at an additional 4-1 payout? And which underdog is a must-back? See Monday's MLB schedule below, then visit SportsLine to get Monday's MLB best bets, all from the SportsLine senior analyst who is crushing his MLB picks this season.

Monday's MLB schedule

(all times Eastern)

Braves at Nationals (-151), 7:05 p.m.

Diamondbacks at Marlins (-109), 7:10 p.m.

Pirates at Reds (-193), 7:10 p.m.

Blue Jays at Royals (-129), 8:15 p.m.

Dodgers at Rockies (+118), 8:40 p.m.

Tigers at Angels (-244), 10:07 p.m.

Orioles at Padres (NL), 10:10 p.m.