MLB odds, picks, lines, predictions, schedule, best bets for July 3: This three-way parlay pays nearly 9-1

Every team hits the field on Wednesday in a busy MLB schedule that includes 16 total games, several of the game's top pitchers and many bettable showdowns. Stephen Strasburg gets the ball for the Washington Nationals (-273) as they look to beat the Miami Marlins for the 12th time in a row when No. 37 is on the hill, and Chris Sale leads the Boston Red Sox (-305) into Toronto, where he has a 1.60 career ERA, to face the Blue Jays. Elsewhere, Christian Yelich looks to lead the underdog Milwaukee Brewers over the Cincinnati Reds (-137), and Bryce Harper aims to do the same as the Philadelphia Phillies take on the Atlanta Braves (-140). Fans everywhere will be playing off MLB odds for these games, but before locking in any MLB picks of your own, you need to see the best MLB bets of the night from SportsLine handicapper John Bollman.

Bollman combines MLB front-office experience with a deep statistical background. Last season, Bollman, who has a master's degree in biostatistics, worked in the Toronto Blue Jays' analytics department, focusing on high-performance sports science and player development. And he's in the midst of a red-hot MLB run, nailing 56 of his last 87 picks (64 percent), raking in $1,800 to $100 bettors in a short amount of time. Anyone following him is way up.

Now he's studied the full MLB schedule and his top three picks are in, using the numbers to find critical trends you may not be considering. Parlaying them together brings an additional payout of nearly 9-1.

We can tell you Bollman is going with the Rangers (+114) at home against the Angels at 7:05 p.m. ET. He's hit an astonishing 13 of his last 14 picks involving Texas or Los Angeles, including picking the Rangers four-consecutive days last week -- all winners.

Bollman knows these teams are coming off an emotional evening in Arlington. Monday's game between these two teams was postponed after Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs passed away suddenly at the age 27. On Tuesday, the Angels won one for their teammate, beating the Rangers 9-4.

Now the AL West rivals meet again, and Bollman has found reasons to back Texas at home with Ariel Jurado (5-3, 3.90 ERA) over L.A. with Griffin Canning (3-4, 3.79).

"Canning has been worse on the road compared to his home splits, while Ariel Jurado is better at home and coming off a seven-inning shutout of Detroit," Bollman told SportsLine. "The Rangers are 28-16 at home this season. Take the value in the home dogs."

Confidently lock in the Rangers to win on Wednesday, and you could be well on your way to a massive parlay payout.

Bollman has also found a key x-factor that has him all over another Wednesday underdog. This team offers major value on the money line and pushes the parlay to new heights. You can only see which underdog he's backing hard at SportsLine.

So which MLB picks should you make on Wednesday for a payout of nearly 9-1? And which underdog is showing all the value? See Wednesday's MLB schedule below, then visit SportsLine to get Wednesday's MLB best bets, all from the former front-office analyst who's crushing his MLB picks.

Wednesday's MLB schedule

(all times Eastern)

Tigers at White Sox (-140), 2:10 p.m.

Marlins at Nationals (-273), 6:05 p.m.

Cubs at Pirates (+110), 7:05 p.m.

Red Sox at Blue Jays (+201), 7:07 p.m.

Brewers at Reds (-137), 7:10 p.m.

Orioles at Rays (-224), 7:10 p.m.

Yankees at Mets (+127), 7:10 p.m.

Phillies at Braves (-140), 7:20 p.m.

Angels at Rangers (+114), 8:05 p.m.

Tigers at White Sox (-165), 8:10 p.m.

Astros at Rockies (+115), 8:10 p.m.

Indians at Royals (+143), 8:15 p.m.

Twins at Athletics (+107), 9:07 p.m.

Giants at Padres (-135), 9:10 p.m.

Diamondbacks at Dodgers (-250), 10:10 p.m.

Cardinals at Mariners (+111), 10:10 p.m.