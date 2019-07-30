MLB odds, picks, lines, predictions, schedule, best bets for July 30: This three-way parlay pays 5-1

Every team hits the field on a busy Tuesday, July 30 MLB schedule, the final night of play before the 2019 MLB trade deadline hits on Wednesday. It includes a few marquee pitching showdowns, including one at Progressive Field between starters with a combined 23-7 record as Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros (-132) face Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Indians. David Price and the red-hot Boston Red Sox (-141) match up with Charlie Morton and the Tampa Bay Rays in a game with possible AL Wild Card implications down the road. Meanwhile at Coors Field, Trevor Story and the Colorado Rockies, fresh of a 9-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers (-147) Monday night, face Cody Bellinger and Co. for the second game of their three-game set. Fans everywhere will be playing off MLB odds for these games, but before locking in any MLB picks of your own, you need to see the best MLB bets of the night from SportsLine handicapper John Bollman.

Bollman combines MLB front-office experience with a deep statistical background. Last season Bollman, who has a master's degree in biostatistics, worked in the Toronto Blue Jays' analytics department, focusing on high-performance sports science and player development.

And he's in the midst of a red-hot run, hitting on 93 of his last 152 picks (61 percent), raking in more than $1,800 to $100 bettors in a short amount of time. Anyone following him is way up.

We can tell you Bollman is going with the Athletics (-143) at home against the Brewers at 10:07 p.m. ET. He has hit on 14 of his last 22 picks involving Oakland and likes the A's here at home.

Bollman knows the A's (60-47) are one of MLB's hottest teams. They're 41-22 since May 16, tied with the Yankees for the best record since that date.

The Brewers (56-51) are 8-4 over their last 12 and are in a tight NL Central race with the Cardinals (56-49) and Cubs (56-49). But their pitching situation is an injury-riddled mess. They traded for Pirates hurler Jordan Lyles on Monday, who has a 9.57 ERA his last nine starts. On Tuesday they're likely to throw Adrian Houser, who is 0-4 with a 7.83 ERA his last six starts.

"This is an interleague matchup so there isn't much history between these two teams, but the Athletics are 33-22 at home while the Brewers are 23-27 on the road," Bollman told SportsLine. "Houser is 3-2 with a 4.85 ERA on the road and the A's are as hot as any team. Lay the home favorite."

