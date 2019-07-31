MLB odds, picks, lines, predictions, schedule, best bets for July 31: This three-way parlay pays almost 5-1

All but two teams are in action in a packed MLB schedule for Wednesday that includes six day games before the MLB trade deadline hits at 4 p.m. ET. The marquee pitching showdown occurs on the south side of Chicago, as 11-game-winner Lucas Giolito leads the Chicago White Sox as they host Jacob deGrom and the New York Mets (-170). At Progressive Field, American League contenders face off when Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Indians host Alex Bregman, Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros (-140). Later in St. Louis, Paul Goldschmidt and the Cardinals, fresh of a 2-1 win Tuesday night over the Cubs to regain sole possession of first place in the NL Central, host Kris Bryant, Javier Baez and the Cubs (-113) for the second game of their critical three-game series. Fans everywhere will be playing off MLB odds for these games, but before locking in any MLB picks of your own, you'll want to see the best MLB bets of the day from MLB expert Zack Cimini.

Cimini, one of the fastest-rising handicappers in Vegas, has been finding the flaws in MLB odds and exposing them. He crushed MLB in 2018, going 138-107-2 for a $2,625 profit to $100 bettors tailing him. He's currently riding a hot streak, hitting 51 of his last 90 picks, raking in nearly $900 in profits in a short amount of time to $100 players.

Part of his success: He analyzes matchups from every angle and earned his nickname "Contrarian with Chutzpah" by not always backing what the masses are. Now, Cimini locked in his three MLB best bets for Wednesday only at SportsLine. If you parlay them together, you could be looking at a hefty payout of nearly 5-1.

We can tell you he's all over the Dodgers (-132) against the Rockies at Coors Field. The last time he picked a Colorado game, he nailed the Rockies (+175) in their 8-4 win over the Yankees on Saturday.

Cimini knows no team has scored more runs in the National League than the Dodgers (70-39), who own the league's best record by a wide margin. Meanwhile, no team has allowed more runs than the Rockies (50-58).

L.A. starter Hyun-Jin Ryu was shelled for seven runs in four innings his last time at Coors Field, but Cimini sees Ryu (11-2, 1.74 ERA) bouncing back and continuing his push for the NL Cy Young Award. He's not as confident in German Marquez (10-5, 4.88), who owns a 7.07 ERA in 11 home starts.

"Marquez has not won a home start since May 31," Cimini told SportsLine. "Grab the Dodgers as they're motivated to return home for a three-series home stand."

Wednesday's MLB schedule

(all times Eastern)

Braves at Nationals (+106), 12:05 p.m.

Pirates at Reds (-215), 12:35 p.m.

Diamondbacks at Yankees (-129), 1:05 p.m.

Blue Jays at Royals (-124), 1:15 p.m.

Dodgers at Rockies (+115), 3:10 p.m.

Tigers at Angels (-193), 4:07 p.m.

Giants at Phillies (-134), 7:05 p.m.

Rays at Red Sox (-141), 7:10 p.m.

Astros at Indians (+119), 7:10 p.m.

Twins at Marlins (+169), 7:10 p.m.

Mariners at Rangers (NL), 8:05 p.m.

Mets at White Sox (+148), 8:10 p.m.

Cubs at Cardinals (-102), 8:15 p.m.

Brewers at Athletics (-130), 10:07 p.m.