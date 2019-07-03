MLB odds, picks, lines, predictions, schedule, best bets for July 4: This three-way parlay pays over 5-1

The Fourth of July is a day for baseball, and 24 teams hit the field on Thursday for MLB games, nearly all under the sun. The action begins at 11:05 a.m. ET and, as fireworks go off on the East Coast, continues through the evening in the West. At Great American Ballpark, Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers (-115), led by 10-game winner Brandon Woodruff, take on Joey Votto and the Cincinnati Reds, who will have ace Luis Castillo on the hill. Later, Aaron Judge and the AL East-leading New York Yankees (-120) face the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Then, Cody Bellinger, Hyun-Jin Ryu and the Los Angeles Dodgers (-241) host Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres. Fans everywhere will be playing off MLB odds for these games, but before locking in any MLB picks of your own, you'll want to see the best MLB bets of the evening from SportsLine handicapper Adam Thompson.

Thompson raked in the winnings as SportsLine's top MLB handicapper last season, hitting on 61 percent of his money line picks for a massive profit of $4,062 to $100 players. He finished last year on a 22-4 run, a streak that included hitting every World Series game. Over the last two weeks, he's hit on 68 percent of his picks.

Thompson, who covered major sports for 20 years as a writer and columnist before joining SportsLine as a senior writer and handicapper, cites deeply-researched stats and trends you haven't considered to build his MLB success. Anyone who has followed his MLB picks is way, way up.

Now he's revealing his top three MLB predictions for Thursday. Parlay them together and you'd be looking at a payout of more than 5-1.

We can tell you Thompson is going with the Yankees (-118) on the road against the Rays at 5:10 p.m. ET. Thompson has nailed 12 of his last 17 picks involving New York. He knows Yonny Chirinos has been solid against the Yankees this season, compiling a 3.07 ERA in 14.2 innings pitched. But the New York bats light up under the hot sun. The Yankees rank first in Major League Baseball when it comes to runs scored (6.7 per game), batting average (.275) and OPS (.851) in day games.

New York starter J.A. Happ has an ERA (5.23) that won't scare anyone, but his track record on the road is far better than at Yankee Stadium. His ERA is more than two runs lower on the road, while his average allowed is a full 70 points lower.

"No team hits better under the sun than the pinstripes. If Chirinos gets in trouble, Tampa is throwing a bullpen game the night before and may not have the best arms available," Thompson told SportsLine. "Look for Happ to get it done on the road, as he's done this season."

Thursday's MLB schedule (all times Eastern)



Marlins at Nationals (-198), 11:05 a.m.

Indians at Royals (+106), 1:15 p.m.

Brewers at Reds (+102), 2:10 p.m.

Tigers at White Sox (-105), 2:10 p.m.

Cubs at Pirates (+105), 4:05 p.m.

Twins at Athletics (+118), 4:07 p.m.

Cardinals at Mariners (NL), 5:10 p.m.

Yankees at Rays (+100), 5:10 p.m.

Red Sox at Blue Jays (+101), 7:07 p.m.

Phillies at Braves (-173), 7:20 p.m.

Angels at Rangers (-143), 8:05 p.m.

Padres at Dodgers (-241), 9:10 p.m.