MLB odds, picks, lines, predictions, schedule, best bets for July 5: This three-way parlay pays almost 5-1

The New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays resume their four-game series Friday with the surging Bronx Bombers looking to build off Thursday's 10-inning, 8-4 win -- a victory that gave the Yanks a season-high 7.5-game lead in the American League East. Masahiro Tanaka takes the mound as visiting New York (-115) goes for its 16th win in the last 18 games. Elsewhere on Friday's MLB schedule, Justin Verlander and the streaking Astros (-185) host the Angels with Houston eyeing its sixth straight win. And Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw -- who shockingly has given up eight earned runs over his past two starts -- faces the Padres with host L.A. (-185) gunning for its fifth win in a row. Fans and bettors everywhere are studying the latest MLB odds for the 13-game slate and are looking for value. Before locking in any MLB picks of your own for Friday, be sure to see the MLB best bets from SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh.

The renowned co-founder of Accuscore, Oh uses a data-driven approach to crush sportsbooks. He raked in more than $1,100 for $100 bettors tailing his MLB picks in 2018. And he's absolutely destroying sportsbooks in 2019, with a 107-67 heater against MLB money lines that's returned $3,786 to $100 players.

The key to Oh's success: a projection model that simulates each game 10,000 times, identifying critical trends and matchups he expects will make the difference. He shares the results exclusively at SportsLine. Parlaying Friday's three top MLB picks would pay out nearly 5-1.

We can tell you Oh is going with the Brewers (-111) at Pittsburgh in a 7:05 p.m. ET start. Oh is on a 16-5 run picking Pittsburgh games and has a 10-7 mark picking Milwaukee, making him plus $1,373 between the teams combined.

Oh likes how Brewers righty Zach Davies handles the Pirates; he's 2-0 with a 2.95 ERA in three starts vs. Pittsburgh this season.

"The Brewers are winning nearly 60 percent of my simulations, making them a strong play at this price," Oh told SportsLine. "Against these same Pirates on June 30, Davies allowed one run in 5.1 innings -- a game the Brewers won 2-1. While Pittsburgh is in better current form (10-4 last 14 games), the Brewers have won seven of the past eight meetings."

Milwaukee is winning nearly 60 percent of Oh's computer simulations, a number that makes this money line a favorable value. Lock in the Brewers to win Friday, and you could be well on your way to a strong MLB parlay payout.

Oh also has found extreme value on one side of a West Coast showdown. You absolutely need to see what he's picking over at SportsLine before you make any MLB picks of your own.

So which MLB picks should you make on Friday for a chance at a payout of nearly 5-1? And which West Coast showdown is a complete mismatch? See Friday's MLB schedule and odds below, then visit SportsLine to get Friday's MLB best bets, all from the famed data scientist who's crushing his MLB picks.

Friday's MLB schedule (all times ET)

Brewers at Pirates (+103), 7:05 p.m.

Royals at Nationals (-177), 7:05 p.m.

Orioles at Blue Jays (-121), 7:07 p.m.

Red Sox at Tigers (+195), 7:10 p.m. ET

Phillies at Mets (-196), 7:10 p.m.

Yankees at Rays (+105), 7:10 p.m.

Marlins at Braves (-185), 7:20 p.m.

Angels at Astros (-185), 8:10 p.m.

Rangers at Twins (-170), 8:10 p.m.

Rockies at Diamondbacks (-175), 9:10 p.m.

Padres at Dodgers (-185), 10:10 p.m.

Athletics at Mariners, (+125), 10:10 p.m.

Cardinals at Giants (+105), 10:15 p.m.