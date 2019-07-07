MLB odds, picks, lines, predictions, schedule, best bets for July 7: This three-way parlay pays nearly 9-1

The New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays close out their four-game series with a pivotal matchup on the final day of action before the All-Star break. Tampa Bay (-116), which will start Charlie Morton (9-2, 2.36 ERA), trails New York by 7.5 games in the AL East standings after edging the Yankees on Saturday. James Paxton (5-3, 4.09) takes the mound for New York. Elsewhere on Sunday's MLB schedule, the Chicago Cubs (-165) and Chicago White Sox conclude their two-game Crosstown Classic at Guaranteed Rate Field. And the Cleveland Indians (-123) and Cincinnati Reds finish their two-game intrastate series at the Great American Ball Park. Fans and bettors everywhere are studying the latest MLB odds for those matchups and others. So before locking in any MLB picks of your own for Sunday, be sure to see the MLB best bets from SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh.

The renowned co-founder of Accuscore, Oh uses a data-driven approach to crush sportsbooks. He raked in more than $1,100 to $100 bettors tailing his MLB picks in 2018. He's also on a strong 110-69 run on his MLB picks entering Sunday's action.

The key to the success: Oh's projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, identifying critical trends and matchups he expects will make the difference -- and he shares the results exclusively at SportsLine. Parlaying Sunday's three top MLB picks would pay out almost 9-1.

We can tell you Oh is going with the Cubs (-165) on the road against the White Sox. He has hit 20 of his last 33 picks involving the White Sox and 11 of his last 17 picks involving the Cubs.

Oh knows that, in the last two games, the Cubs have found their offense. Kris Bryant has six hits, a home run and two RBIs in the last two games, while Anthony Rizzo has four hits and two RBIs in the last two. The North-Siders have scored 17 runs in those games.

In addition, Oh knows the pitching matchup favors the Cubs. Even though Kyle Henricks (8-7, 3.45) pitched just three innings in his rain-shortened returned from the IL in his last start, he still holds an edge over Ivan Nova (3-7, 5.92), who is having arguably the worst season of his 10-year career.

"White Sox starter Ivan Nova is 0-4 with an 8.31 ERA in seven starts at Guaranteed Rate Field this season," Oh told SportsLine. "In his past seven starts anywhere, he is 0-3 with a 4.50 ERA. My model says the Cubs win this game more than two-thirds of the time, so you're getting solid value even at this price. Take the North-Siders."

