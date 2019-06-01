MLB odds, picks, lines, predictions, schedule, best bets for June 1: This three-way parlay pays over 4-1

A pair of aces will be on the mound in Arizona when the Mets' Jacob deGrom (3-5, 3.71 ERA) squares off with the Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke (6-2, 2.78) in the marquee pitching matchup of the weekend. Both New York (28-29, third in the NL East) and Arizona (28-30, fourth in the NL West) have ground to make up in their respective division races. The Mets beat the D-backs, 5-4, on Friday night to send Arizona (-112 favorite on Saturday) to its fifth straight loss. Elsewhere on Saturday's MLB schedule, the NL's two best teams -- the Philadelphia Phillies (33-24) and Los Angeles Dodgers (39-19) -- play the second game of their three-game series in L.A. And the Minnesota Twins and Tampa Bay Rays meet in Tampa in a series between two of the best teams in the AL. Fans everywhere will be playing off MLB odds for these games, but before locking in any MLB picks of your own, you need to see what SportsLine senior analyst Larry Hartstein has to say.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed while working for Pro Football Focus. He has racked up profits on his MLB picks every year since SportsLine launched in 2015. Entering the 2019 season, he was 306-238 all-time on his MLB money line picks, returning more than $2,000 to $100 players. And he's on an impressive streak with his selections again, nailing 24 of his last 35 MLB money line picks, returning $857.

Now Hartstein has studied Saturday's packed MLB slate and has identified his top three picks. If you parlay these together, you could be looking at a return of more than 4-1. He's sharing these picks only at SportsLine.

We can tell you that Hartstein is taking the Atlanta Braves (-243) at home against the Detroit Tigers. He likes that the Braves are starting Mike Soroka, who has arguably been the best starter in the majors so far this season. In his five starts in May, he had a 0.79 ERA and limited opponents to a .145 average. Despite missing spring training, he is one of only three starters since 1920 to allow one or no earned runs across his first eight outings.

Meanwhile, he faces a Tigers lineup that ranks in the bottom three in the majors in runs, home runs, batting average and OPS.

"Sign me up for the Braves," Hartstein told SportsLine. "Atlanta starter Mike Soroka (5-1, 1.07 ERA) is quickly emerging as one of the best starters in the National League. He hasn't allowed more than one earned run in any of his eight starts this season and would lead the majors in ERA if he had enough innings. Meanwhile, Detroit sends out lefty Daniel Norris (2-3, 4.18), and the Braves feast on southpaws. They rank seventh in average (.267) and sixth in OPS (.801) in the majors against lefties this season. Even at this price, Atlanta provides strong value."

Hartstein has also found value on a home underdog, saying this team is a strong value to return a win at a lucrative money line price. You absolutely need to see what he's picking over at SportsLine before you make any MLB picks of your own.

So which MLB picks should you make on Saturday for a payout of more than 4-1? And which home underdog is Hartstein backing hard? See Saturday's MLB schedule below, then visit SportsLine to get Saturday's MLB best bets, all from the SportsLine expert who has hit 24 of his last 35 MLB picks.

Saturday's MLB schedule (all times ET)

Twins at Rays (-125), 1:10 pm

Indians at White Sox (+110), 2:10 pm

Royals at Rangers (-159), 4:05 pm

Brewers at Pirates (+163), 4:05 pm

Giants at Orioles (+118), 4:05 pm

Tigers at Braves (-250), 4:10 pm

Nationals at Reds (-129), 4:10 pm

Red Sox at Yankees (-143), 7:15 pm

Cubs at Cardinals (-135), 7:15 pm

Angels at Mariners (+109), 7:15 pm

Blue Jays at Rockies (-156), 9:10 pm

Astros at Athletics (+140), 10:07 pm

Phillies at Dodgers (-200), 10:10 pm

Marlins at Padres (-140), 10:10 pm

Mets at Diamondbacks (-112), 10:10 pm