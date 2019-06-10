MLB odds, picks, lines, predictions, schedule, best bets for June 10: This three-way parlay pays nearly 5-1

There are nine games on Monday's MLB schedule and it's highlighted by interleague, intracity showdowns. In the Bronx, Masahiro Tanaka and the New York Yankees (-200) host rising rookie Amed Rosario and the New York Mets. Meanwhile in Orange County, Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels host Cody Bellinger and the Los Angeles Dodgers (-172). German Marquez and Yu Darvish also face off for the second time in a week as the Colorado Rockies (-125) host the Chicago Cubs. The Cubs won 9-8 last Wednesday at Wrigley Field in a game featuring these two starters. Fans everywhere will be playing off MLB odds for these games, but before locking in any MLB picks of your own for Monday, June 10, you need to see what SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh is saying about the action.

The renowned co-founder of Accuscore, Oh uses a data-driven approach to crush sportsbooks. He raked in more than $1,100 to $100 bettors tailing his MLB picks in 2018 and he's really crushing it in 2019, riding an awesome 84-51 heater into Monday's action. That's brought in more than $3,200 already to $100 bettors tailing him.

The key to the success: Oh's projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, identifying critical trends and matchups he expects will make the difference -- and he shares the results exclusively at SportsLine. Parlaying Monday's three picks pays out at nearly 5-1.

We can tell you Oh is going with the Dodgers (-172) down the road to face the Angels at 10:07 p.m. ET. Oh has hit on 10 of his last 12 picks involving the Angels, including Sunday when he took the Mariners (+130) in a 9-3 upset win.

Oh knows there's no hotter pitcher in baseball than Hyun-Jin Ryu. The National League Pitcher of the Month for May, he went 5-0 with a 0.59 ERA in May, then got June off to a good start by shutting out the Diamondbacks over seven innings. He's dominated the Angels in three career starts, going 2-0 with a 0.83 ERA.

Angels starter Griffin Canning (2-2, 3.52) is showing why he was considered a top prospect. However, he's coming off a loss to the Athletics, in which he struck out eight but allowed four runs over six innings. Oh sees the Angels having no answer for Ryu, while the hard-hitting Dodgers eventually get to Canning and the bullpen.

"The Dodgers have the clear advantage on the mound, and my projections see this as a blowout," Oh told SportsLine. "The blue-and-white win more than 70 percent of computer simulations and by an average of two runs, which is a lot given how many simulations were run. The value is with the Dodgers."

