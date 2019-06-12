MLB odds, picks, lines, predictions, schedule, best bets for June 12: This three-way parlay pays nearly 7-1

Nearly every team hits the field on Wednesday in a busy MLB schedule, and it includes several pitching showdowns and intriguing matchups. The pitching clash of the night is in Houston, where future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander (9-2, 2.31 ERA) and the Houston Astros (-135) host Brandon Woodruff (8-1, 3.87), Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers. Two of the baseball's top starters also get the ball Wednesday, including Mike Soroka (7-1, 1.38) as his Atlanta Braves (-207) host the Pittsburgh Pirates, and Jose Berrios (8-2) leads the Minnesota Twins (-237) at Target Field against the Seattle Mariners. Fans everywhere will be playing off MLB odds for these games, but before locking in any MLB picks of your own, you need to see the best MLB bets of the night from SportsLine handicapper Michael Rusk.

With his economics and statistics background, Rusk uses multiple algorithms pooling with recency bias to produce profitable picks. He hits Wednesday's action on a 59-45 run, a big 57-percent heater that's added to the extremely profitable run that has brought in over $3,000 for the $100 players the last two-plus seasons.

Now he's studied the full MLB schedule and his top three picks are in, using the numbers to find critical trends you may not be considering. Parlaying them together brings an additional payout of nearly 7-1.

We can tell you Rusk is going with the Blue Jays (-115) on the road against the Orioles at 7:05 p.m. ET. Rusk has nailed seven of his last 11 picks involving Toronto, and he's hit four of six involving Baltimore.

Toronto (23-43) has lost five in a row but Baltimore (21-45) is just 9-23 at home this season. Statistically, this game marks one of the worst starting pitching matchups of the year. The Blue Jays go with Edwin Jackson (0-4, 11.90) while the Orioles hand the ball to David Hess (1-8, 7.08). Despite his struggles for Toronto this season, Rusk finds value in Jackson on Wednesday night.

"Edwin Jackson has a great track record against the Orioles giving up just two runs in his last three starts," Rusk told SportsLine. "The Orioles are by far the worst home team in the MLB only scraping up nine wins in 32 home games this year. Getting this line around even money is a great price."

Confidently lock in the Blue Jays to win on Wednesday, and you could be well on your way to a nice parlay payout.

Wednesday's MLB schedule

(all times Eastern)

Athletics at Rays (-156), 12:10 p.m.

Reds at Indians (-130), 1:10 p.m.

Cubs at Rockies (+125), 3:10 p.m.

Rangers at Red Sox (-145), 4:05 p.m.

Diamondbacks at Phillies (-145), 7:05 p.m.

Blue Jays at Orioles (-110), 7:05 p.m.

Cardinals at Marlins (+140), 7:10 p.m.

Pirates at Braves (-207), 7:20 p.m.

Mariners at Twins (-237), 8:10 p.m.

Brewers at Astros (-135), 8:10 p.m.

Tigers at Royals (-150), 8:15 p.m.

Padres at Giants (+115), 9:45 p.m.