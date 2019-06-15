MLB odds, picks, lines, predictions, schedule, best bets for June 15: This three-way parlay pays over 4-1

The Atlanta Braves will go for their ninth straight win when they take on the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday night in the marquee matchup of Saturday's 15-game MLB schedule. Trailing by two runs entering the bottom of the ninth of Friday night, the Braves scored three runs for a 9-8 victory. The win increased Atlanta's lead over Philadelphia in the NL East to 2.5 games. On Saturday, Sean Newcomb (1-0, 2.59 ERA) takes the mound for the Braves (+100) against the Phillies' Aaron Nola (6-1, 4.58). Elsewhere on Saturday, the Rays' Charlie Morton (8-0, 2.10) will attempt to improve to 9-0 when Tampa Bay (-194) takes on the Los Angeles Angels. And the Twins' Jake Odorizzi (9-2, 1.91) will try to tie for the MLB lead in wins when Minnesota (-250) hosts the Kansas City Royals. Fans and bettors everywhere are studying the latest MLB odds for those matchups and others looking for value. And before locking in any MLB picks of your own for Saturday, be sure to see the MLB best bets from SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh.

The renowned co-founder of Accuscore, Oh uses a data-driven approach to crush sportsbooks. He raked in more than $1,100 to $100 bettors tailing his MLB picks in 2018. He's also on a strong 89-56 run on his MLB picks entering Saturday's action, bringing in $3,093 to $100 bettors in a short amount of time

The key to the success: Oh's projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, identifying critical trends and matchups he expects will make the difference -- and he shares the results exclusively at SportsLine. Parlaying Saturday's three top MLB picks would pay out more than 4-1.

We can tell you Oh is going with the Houston Astros (-235) at home against the Toronto Blue Jays. He has hit 36 of his last 57 picks involving Toronto and 28 of his last 47 picks involving Houston.

Oh likes that the Astros' bullpen got some much needed rest over the last two days. After pitching in four extra-inning games since June 2, Houston's relievers enjoyed a scheduled day off on Thursday and needed only three solid innings from one arm in Friday's 15-2 blowout of Toronto. That could be beneficial with the occasionally wild Framber Valdez starting for the Astros.

In addition, Oh thinks rookie masher Yordan Alvarez has sparked a lineup dealing with several injuries. That lineup will be facing the Blue Jays' Clayton Richard, who is coming off his worst start of the year (seven runs on seven hits in 2.2 innings) and hasn't gone beyond 4.2 innings this season.

"I think Astros rookie Yordan Alvarez, who has crushed three home runs in four games, has really infused energy into a lineup missing George Springer, Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa even though Houston was still winning without them," Oh told SportsLine.

Oh's projections show Houston winning 77 percent of his computer simulations, a number that makes this money line a favorable value. Lock in the Astros to win on Saturday, and you could be well on your way to a strong MLB parlay payout.

Oh has also found value on a road underdog, saying this team is a strong value to return a win at a lucrative money line price. You absolutely need to see what he's picking over at SportsLine before you make any MLB picks of your own.

So which MLB picks should you make on Saturday for a chance at a payout of more than 4-1? And which road underdog should you back? See Saturday's MLB schedule and odds below, then visit SportsLine to get Saturday's MLB best bets, all from the SportsLine handicapper who is way up on his MLB picks.

Saturday's MLB schedule (all times ET)

Angels at Rays (-194), 1:00 pm

Diamondbacks at Nationals (-225), 4:05 pm

Brewers at Giants (+100), 4:05 pm

Red Sox at Orioles (+260), 4:05 pm

Blue Jays at Astros (-250), 4:10 pm

Indians at Tigers (+215), 6:10 pm

Pirates at Marlins (-130), 6:10 pm

Royals at Twins (-250), 7:10 pm

Yankees at White Sox (+135), 7:10 pm

Cardinals at Mets (-147), 7:10 pm

Rangers at Reds (-117), 7:10 pm

Phillies at Braves (+100), 7:20 pm

Padres at Rockies (-175), 8:10 pm

Mariners at Athletics (-135), 9:07 pm

Cubs at Dodgers (-192), 9:10 pm