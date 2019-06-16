MLB odds, picks, lines, predictions, schedule, best bets for June 16: This three-way parlay pays over 7-1

Hyun-Jin Ryu goes for his 10th win of the season on Sunday night when the NL's best team, the Los Angeles Dodgers (-175), host the Chicago Cubs in the marquee matchup of the day. Ryu (9-1, 1.36 ERA) can tie for the major league lead with a win on Sunday. In 13 starts this season, he has struck out 77 batters while walking only five. Elsewhere on the MLB schedule, the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves close out their key NL East series in Atlanta. On Saturday the Phillies rallied for two runs in the ninth for a 6-5 win that snapped the Braves' eight-game winning streak. And, in Baltimore, the Red Sox (-162), who have won four straight, face the Orioles, who have lost four straight. Fans everywhere will be playing off MLB odds for these games, but before locking in any MLB picks of your own, you need to see what SportsLine expert Michael "The Prodigy" Rusk has to say.

Rusk built his name by exploiting flaws in public betting. With a background in economics and statistics, he uses multiple algorithms pooling with recency bias to produce profitable picks. That's exactly what "The Prodigy" has been doing recently, hitting 64 of his last 112 MLB money line money line picks.

Now Rusk has studied Sunday's packed MLB slate and has identified his top three picks. If you parlay these together, you could be looking at a return of more than 7-1. He's sharing these picks only at SportsLine.

We can tell you that Rusk is taking St. Louis Cardinals (-115) on the road against the New York Mets. Rusk has hit four of his last five picks involving the Cardinals and eight of his last 12 involving the Mets.

Rusk likes Marcell Ozuna facing New York. In his last 17 games, Ozuna is hitting .349 with four home runs, 11 RBI and an OPS of .954. He has helped St. Louis average 5.3 runs over its last six games. Meanwhile, the Mets bullpen has been shaky all season. New York relievers have a 5.24 ERA, which is the fifth worst in the majors. That puts the pressure on Mets starter Jason Vargas today.

"Jason Vargas has been phenomenal as of late, but his age and the loss of velocity on his fastball still shouldn't be overlooked," Rusk told SportsLine. "He got shelled by the Cardinals the last time he pitched at home versus them, giving up six runs in 4.2 innings. I like Dakota Hudson, who has been extremely consistent as of late, pitching a minimum of 6.0 innings in each of his last six starts. I like that streak to continue. Look for the Cardinals to win five out of their last six meetings against the Mets this season."

Rusk is also all over a home underdog Sunday, saying this team is a strong value to return a win at a lucrative money line price. You absolutely need to see what he's picking over at SportsLine before you make any MLB picks of your own.

Sunday's MLB schedule (all times ET)

Rangers at Reds (-172), 1 p.m.

Red Sox at Orioles (+150), 1:05 p.m.

Angels at Rays (-130), 1:10 p.m.

Indians at Tigers (+140), 1:10 p.m.

Cardinals at Mets (+105), 1:10 p.m.

Pirates at Marlins (+105), 1:10 p.m.

Phillies at Braves (N/A), 1:20 p.m.

Diamondbacks at Nationals (-147), 1:35 p.m.

Yankees at White Sox (+200), 2:10 p.m.

Blue Jays at Astros (-220), 2:10 p.m.

Royals at Twins (-200), 2:10 p.m.

Padres at Rockies (-145), 3:10 p.m.

Brewers at Giants (+130), 4:05 p.m.

Mariners at Athletics (-141), 4:07 p.m.

Cubs at Dodgers (-175), 7:00 p.m.