MLB odds, picks, lines, predictions, schedule, best bets for June 17: This three-way parlay pays almost 6-1

There are 12 games on Monday's MLB schedule, highlighted by a clash of surging American League contenders at Target Field. Jose Berrios, 8-2 with a 3.01 ERA, leads the team with the best record in Major League Baseball, the 47-23 Minnesota Twins (-141), against Mookie Betts and the Boston Red Sox. An AL East showdown looms large when Masahiro Tanaka and the New York Yankees (-133) host the Tampa Bay Rays. In Canada, one of the game's young stars in Vladimir Guerrero Jr. faces off against the game's biggest star, Mike Trout, as the Toronto Blue Jays host the Los Angeles Angels (-161). Fans everywhere will be playing off MLB odds for these games, but before locking in any MLB picks of your own, you need to see the best bets from SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh.

The renowned co-founder of Accuscore, Oh uses a data-driven approach to crush sportsbooks. He raked in more than $1,100 to $100 bettors tailing his MLB picks in 2018 but he's really crushing it in 2019, riding an awesome 93-57 heater into Monday's action. That's brought in nearly $3,400 already to $100 bettors tailing him.

The key to the success: Oh's projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, identifying critical trends and matchups, and he shares his results exclusively at SportsLine. Parlaying Monday's three MLB best bets pays out at nearly 6-1.

We can tell you Oh is going with the Braves (-147) at home against the Mets at 7:20 p.m. ET. Oh is on a 32-22 run on Mets picks over the last two seasons (+1,390) and took the Braves last Monday (-156) in a 13-7 rout of the Pirates.

Oh knows Braves rookie Mike Soroka was finally hit hard his last time out. Soroka was tagged for five runs over five innings against the Pirates last Wednesday, but that outing rose his ERA to a still-impressive 1.92, and he's 7-1. Furthermore, he mowed down the Mets twice last season, allowing one run in 12.1 total innings thrown.

While the Braves have won Soroka's last four home starts, the Mets have lost four of five when Zack Wheeler (5-4, 4.87) gets the ball on the road. Wheeler was roughed up for nine runs (five earned) against the Yankees. He's allowed at least three runs in six straight starts, which likely won't be good enough against Soroka.

"Soroka finally had a hiccup of an outing last time out, but he's shut down the Mets twice," Oh told SportsLine. "Atlanta has won nine of 10 and four straight when Soroka starts at home." Lock in the Braves to win on Monday and you could be well on your way to a massive parlay payout.

Oh and his computer model have also found a key x-factor that has him all over a road underdog Monday. You can only see which underdog he's backing hard at SportsLine.

So which MLB picks should you make on Monday for a shot at a 6-1 payout? And which road underdog is showing all the value? See Monday's MLB schedule below, then visit SportsLine to get Monday's MLB best bets, all from the SportsLine handicapper who is crushing his MLB picks this season.

Monday's MLB schedule

(all times Eastern)

Phillies at Nationals (-139), 7:05 p.m.

Rays at Yankees (-133), 7:05 p.m.

Angels at Blue Jays (+140), 7:07 p.m.

Astros at Reds (-120), 7:10 p.m.

Mets at Braves (-152), 7:20 p.m.

Indians at Rangers (+115), 8:05 p.m.

Red Sox at Twins (-141), 8:10 p.m.

Marlins at Cardinals (-212), 8:15 p.m.

Orioles at Athletics (-226), 10:07 p.m.

Brewers at Padres (-116), 10:10 p.m.

Giants at Dodgers (-243), 10:10 p.m.

Royals at Mariners (-115), 10:10 p.m.