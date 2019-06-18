MLB odds, picks, lines, predictions, schedule, best bets for June 18: This three-way parlay pays over 5-1

Every team is in action in a packed MLB schedule for Tuesday, and that includes the return of Bryce Harper to Washington as the Nationals (-138) host the Philadelphia Phillies. Elsewhere Tuesday, Justin Verlander leads the Houston Astros (-174) into Great American Ballpark to face Joey Votto and the Cincinnati Reds, Julio Teheran with his 2.92 ERA takes on Jacob deGrom (3.38 ERA) as the Atlanta Braves host the New York Mets (-122), and in L.A., Clayton Kershaw and Cody Bellinger guide the Los Angeles Dodgers (-266) as they host the rival San Francisco Giants. Fans everywhere will be playing off MLB odds for these games, but before locking in any MLB picks of your own, you'll want to see the MLB best bets of the evening from MLB expert Zack Cimini.

We can tell you he's all over the Nationals (-129) at home to face the Phillies at 7:05 p.m. ET. Cimini has hit on his last three Washington picks and his last three involving Philadelphia. He has his finger on the pulse of both these teams.

Cimini knows Nationals Park will have added life with the return of Harper for the series. The Nationals star for seven seasons signed a 13-year deal with the rival Phillies in the off-season. He went 5-of-7 in two April games at the ballpark.

Both teams start pitchers who have been off and on. The Nats go with Patrick Corbin (5-5, 4.11), who is 0-3 with an 11.37 ERA his last three outings. Phillies starter Jake Arrieta (6-5, 4.31) has a career 5.07 ERA in 14 starts against the Nationals and hasn't beaten them in four years. Cimini believes Arrieta's issues continue.

"Over his last three starts, Arrieta has seen a rise of walks and hits. This was an issue he was able to dodge against the Diamondbacks last time out," Cimini told SportsLine. "Don't expect that to be the case against a devalued Nationals team. Grab Washington as they continue to trend upward."

Tuesday's MLB schedule

(all times Eastern)

Phillies at Nationals (-138), 7:05 p.m.

Rays at Yankees (-143), 7:05 p.m.

Tigers at Pirates (-155), 7:05 p.m.

Angels at Blue Jays (+106), 7:07 p.m.

Astros at Reds (+151), 7:10 p.m.

Mets at Braves (+106), 7:20 p.m.

Indians at Rangers (+112), 8:05 p.m.

White Sox at Cubs (-238), 8:05 p.m.

Red Sox at Twins (+103), 8:10 p.m.

Marlins at Cardinals (-229), 8:15 p.m.

Rockies at Diamondbacks (-141), 9:40 p.m.

Orioles at Athletics (-226), 10:07 p.m.

Giants at Dodgers (-266), 10:10 p.m.

Brewers at Padres (+139), 10:10 p.m.

Royals at Mariners (-133), 10:10 p.m.