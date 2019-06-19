MLB odds, picks, lines, predictions, schedule, best bets for June 19: This three-way parlay pays almost 5-1

Every team hits the field on Wednesday in a busy MLB schedule that includes several of the game's top pitchers and potentially bettable showdowns. That includes the Washington Nationals hosting familiar foe Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies in a day-night doubleheader, and Zack Greinke and the Arizona Diamondbacks hosting Nolan Arenado and the Colorado Rockies. In San Diego, Manny Machado and the Padres look to complete a sweep of Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers, who have managed just one run through two games. Fans everywhere will be playing off MLB odds for these games, but before locking in any MLB picks of your own, you need to see the best MLB bets of the night from SportsLine handicapper John Bollman.

Bollman combines MLB front-office experience with a deep statistical background. Last season Bollman, who has a master's degree in biostatistics, worked in the Toronto Blue Jays' analytics department, focusing on high-performance sports science and player development.

And he's in the midst of a red-hot run, hitting on 33 of his last 50 picks (66 percent), raking in more than $1,000 to $100 bettors in a short amount of time.

We can tell you Bollman is going with the Pirates (-123) at home facing the Tigers at 7:05 p.m. ET. He's hit on eight of his last nine picks involving Detroit or Pittsburgh. That includes hitting on all three Tigers picks in the last 12 days.

Bollman knows both teams are activating pitchers off the injured list for a Wednesday matchup. The difference is, while the Pirates' Trevor Williams (side strain) was 2-1 with a 3.33 ERA before taking a break, the Tigers' Jordan Zimmerman (UCL sprain) was 0-4 with a 5.93 ERA. Bollman likes Williams here, especially against the anemic Detroit offense.

"The Tigers are 2-4 when Zimmermann starts while the Pirates are 6-3 when Williams starts," Bollman told SportsLine. "In the last seven days, the Pirates have the seventh best OPS in the league while the Tigers easily have the worst. Lay the favorite before this line gets more unfavorable."

Bollman has also found a key x-factor that has him all-in on one side of Wednesday's Red Sox vs. Twins showdown.

Wednesday's MLB schedule

Wednesday's MLB schedule

(all times Eastern)

Astros at Reds (+161), 12:35 p.m.

Phillies at Nationals (NL), 1:05 p.m.

Rays at Yankees (-101), 1:05 p.m.

Orioles at Athletics (-284), 3:37 p.m.

Brewers at Padres (-104), 3:40 p.m.

Royals at Mariners (-128), 6:40 p.m.

Phillies at Nationals (2) (NL), 7:05 p.m.

Tigers at Pirates (-174), 7:05 p.m.

Angels at Blue Jays (+145), 7:07 p.m.

Mets at Braves (-157), 7:20 p.m.

Indians at Rangers (+105), 8:05 p.m.

White Sox at Cubs (-150), 8:05 p.m.

Red Sox at Twins (-123), 8:10 p.m.

Marlins at Cardinals (-182), 8:15 p.m.

Rockies at Diamondbacks (-147), 9:40 p.m.

Giants at Dodgers (-262), 10:10 p.m.