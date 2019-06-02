MLB odds, picks, lines, predictions, schedule, best bets for June 2: This three-way parlay pays over 5-1

The New York Yankees will go for a three-game sweep of the Boston Red Sox on Sunday night when the AL East rivals complete their series at Yankee Stadium. In the marquee matchup of the day, the Yankees' CC Sabathia takes the mound against David Price and the Red Sox (-120). With a win, New York would send Boston (29-29) back under .500 for the season and 10.5 games back of the division lead. Elsewhere in the majors on Sunday, the best team in the NL, the Los Angeles Dodgers (-158), go for a three-game sweep of the second best team in the league, the Philadelphia Phillies. And White Sox starter Lucas Giolito, who is 5-0 with a 1.64 ERA in his last seven starts, will try to continue his hot run when Chicago (-141) hosts the Cleveland Indians. Fans and bettors everywhere are studying the latest MLB odds for those matchups, and others are looking for value. And before locking in any MLB picks of your own for Sunday, be sure to see the MLB best bets from SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh.

The renowned co-founder of Accuscore, Oh uses a data-driven approach to crush sportsbooks. He raked in more than $1,100 to $100 bettors tailing his MLB picks in 2018. He's also on a strong 71-46 run on his MLB money-line picks entering Sunday's action.

The key to the success: Oh's projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, identifying critical trends and matchups he expects will make the difference -- and he shares the results exclusively at SportsLine. Parlaying Sunday's three top MLB picks would pay out over 5-1.

We can tell you Oh is going with the Yankees (+111) at home against the Red Sox. He has hit 28 of his last 45 picks involving New York and 11 of his last 17 involving Boston.

Oh likes the matchup of Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez going up against Price. In his career, Sanchez has a .462 average, a 2.204 OPS and five home runs when facing the Boston lefty. In addition, Sanchez has three homers and four RBIs in his last four games overall. On Saturday, he broke a 3-3 tie with Boston by hitting a two-run home run.

Meanwhile, the Red Sox are just 2-6 in their last eight games.

"The Yankees are underdogs? Sign me up," Oh told SportsLine. "David Price's struggles at Yankee Stadium are well documented. He's 0-6 with a 9.79 ERA and 13 home runs allowed in six starts and 30.1 innings as a member of the Red Sox. Meanwhile New York has won 15 of 18 and are 4-0 against Boston this season. In addition, the Yankees bullpen has gone 24.2 innings without allowing a run. My model says the Bombers win this game more than half the time. Take New York getting plus money."

Oh's projections show New York winning over 50 percent of his computer simulations, a number that makes this money line a favorable value. Lock in the Yankees to win on Sunday, and you could be well on your way to a strong MLB parlay payout.

Oh has also found value on another home team, saying this team is a strong value to return a win at a lucrative money line price. You absolutely need to see what he's picking over at SportsLine before you make any MLB picks of your own.

So which MLB picks should you make on Sunday for a chance at a payout of more than 5-1? And which home team is a must-back? See Sunday's MLB schedule below, then visit SportsLine to get Sunday's MLB best bets, all from the SportsLine handicapper who returned a $1,100 profit on MLB picks last season.

Sunday's MLB schedule (all times ET)

Giants at Orioles (-104), 1:05 pm

Twins at Rays (-110), 1:10 pm

Nationals at Reds (+115), 1:10 pm

Tigers at Braves (-145), 1:20 pm

Brewers at Pirates (+115), 1:35 pm

Indians at White Sox (-141), 2:10 pm

Cubs at Cardinals (-108), 2:15 pm

Royals at Rangers (-130), 3:05 pm

Blue Jays at Rockies (-140), 3:10 pm

Phillies at Dodgers (-158), 4:00 pm

Astros at Athletics (+120), 4:07 pm

Mets at Diamondbacks (-109), 4:10 pm

Angels at Mariners (-105), 4:10 pm

Marlins at Padres (-183), 6:10 pm

Red Sox at Yankees (+110), 7:00 pm