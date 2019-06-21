MLB odds, picks, lines, predictions, schedule, best bets for June 21: This three-way parlay pays over 4-1

Former Cy Young winner Dallas Keuchel makes his debut with the Atlanta Braves on Friday night when the NL East leaders open a three-game series at the Washington Nationals. Keuchel, who pitched the previous seven seasons with the Houston Astros, signed a one-year deal with Braves as a free agent on June 6. The 31-year-old lefty is expected to provide veteran leadership to a young Atlanta staff. He faces a Nationals (-145) team that has won four in a row. Elsewhere on Friday, two AL heavyweights and World Series contenders -- the Houston Astros and New York Yankees -- play the second game of a four-game series in the Bronx. The Yankees (-157) won the first game of the series, 10-6, on Thursday for their sixth-straight win, while the Astros have lost five in a row. Also, the Los Angeles Dodgers (-193) host the Colorado Rockies in a matchup between the top two teams in the NL West. Fans and bettors everywhere are studying the latest MLB odds for those matchups, and others are looking for value. And before locking in any MLB picks of your own for Friday, be sure to see the MLB best bets from SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh.

The renowned co-founder of Accuscore, Oh uses a data-driven approach to crush sportsbooks. He raked in more than $1,100 to $100 bettors tailing his MLB picks in 2018. He's also on a strong 96-62 run on his MLB picks entering Friday's action, bringing in more than $3,100 to $100 bettors in a short amount of time.

The key to the success: Oh's projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, identifying critical trends and matchups he expects will make the difference -- and he shares the results exclusively at SportsLine. Parlaying Friday's three top MLB picks would pay out more than 4-1.

We can tell you Oh is going with the Cleveland Indians (-199) at home against the Detroit Tigers. He has hit 24 of his last 33 picks involving Detroit and 29 of his last 47 picks involving Cleveland.

Oh realizes that momentum is on the Indians' side. They have won five of their last seven games and swept three games from the Tigers just days ago. Detroit, meanwhile, has lost five of six.

In addition, Cleveland holds the pitching edge. Indians starter Trevor Bauer is coming off his best game of the season: a four-hit shutout against the Tigers on Sunday. Meanwhile, Detroit starter Matthew Boyd is trending in the opposite direction. In his last three starts, he has allowed 10 earned runs on 20 hits in 16.0 innings. The Tigers lost all three games.

"My model says the Indians win this game 80 percent of the time, so Cleveland provides excellent value even at this price," Oh told SportsLine. "Friday night's starter Trevor Bauer shut out these Tigers on four hits while striking out eight and walking none just five days ago. And Detroit starter Matthew Boyd has been hit hard over his last three games. Take the Indians with confidence."

Oh's projections show Cleveland winning 80 percent of his computer simulations, a number that makes this money line a favorable value. Lock in the Indians to win on Friday, and you could be well on your way to a strong MLB parlay payout.

Oh has also found value on a road team, saying this team is a strong value to return a win at a lucrative money line price. You absolutely need to see what he's picking over at SportsLine before you make any MLB picks of your own.

So which MLB picks should you make on Friday for a chance at a payout of more than 4-1? And which road team should you back? See Friday's MLB schedule and odds below, then visit SportsLine to get Friday's MLB best bets, all from the SportsLine handicapper on an MLB picks run that has returned more than $3,100 this season.

Friday's MLB schedule (all times ET)

Mets at Cubs (-175), 2:20 pm

Astros at Yankees (-157), 7:05 pm

Braves at Nationals (-145), 7:05 pm

Marlins at Phillies (-224), 7:05 pm

Padres at Pirates (-118), 7:05 pm

Blue Jays at Red Sox (-369), 7:10 pm

Tigers at Indians (-192), 7:10 pm

White Sox at Rangers (-145), 8:05 pm

Reds at Brewers (-131), 8:10 pm

Twins at Royals (+141), 8:15 pm

Angels at Cardinals (-103), 8:15 pm

Giants at Diamondbacks (-134), 9:40 pm

Rays at Athletics (-115), 10:07 pm

Orioles at Mariners (-143), 10:10 pm

Rockies at Dodgers (-193), 10:10 pm